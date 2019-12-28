2019 Cheez-It Bowl odds, line: Air Force vs. Washington State picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

Washington State will try to knock off a ranked team for the first time this season and end on a high note when the Cougars take on the 24th-ranked Air Force Falcons in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl on Friday. Washington State boasts the nation's top passing offense and scores 39.2 points per game, but a promising season quickly derailed as it moved into Pac-12 competition. The Cougars rose as high as No. 19 in the country after starting 3-0, but they are now 6-6 after losing five of their first six conference games. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under has shot up to 71.5 after opening at 67.

Air Force vs. Washington State spread: Falcons -2.5

Air Force vs. Washington State over-under: 71.5

Air Force vs. Washington State money line: Falcons -136, Cougars +114

AF: QB Donald Hammond has 448 yards passing and five TDs over the past two games.

WSU: QB Anthony Gordon has topped 400 passing yards eight times this season.

The model knows the Falcons are 13-4 against the spread in non-conference games since 2016, and Hammond runs the triple-option efficiently. The junior has rushed for 491 yards and 11 touchdowns and averages 13 yards per completion. Benjamin Waters (32.3 yards per catch) and Geraud Sanders (25.4) both have seven receiving touchdowns. Kadin Remsberg (872 yards), Timothy Jackson (745) and Taven Birdow (731) lead the run game.

Air Force has gone 5-2 against the spread in bowl games since 2008 and the defense will need to step up. Linebackers Demonte Meeks (97 tackles) and Kyle Johnson (76) anchor the unit. Defensive end Jordan Jackson has 3.5 sacks, and safety Jeremy Fejedelem has 1.5 to go with two interceptions. Cornerback Zane Lewis has broken up 14 passes and his only interception of the season was returned for a 99-yard touchdown.

The Falcons are in the midst of a strong run, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Air Force vs. Washington State spread in the Cheez-It Bowl 2019.

Anthony Gordon has picked up where Gardner Minshew left off for the Cougars, who are 9-6 against the spread as underdogs since 2016. The junior has completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 5,228 yards as the offense has put up 444.3 passing yards per game (58.5 more than LSU). Max Borghi gives the team balance, averaging 6.5 yards per carry for 790 yards. Easop Winston leads the receivers in yards (927) and touchdowns (11).

The Cougars average 5.5 tackles per loss a game, and that attacking style will help disrupt Air Force's option. Tackles Will Rodgers and Lamonte McDougle and ends Nnamdi Oguayo and Karson Block will do the disrupting, while linebacker Jahad Woods will clean up. Woods is 10th in FBS with 121 tackles and has three sacks, and fellow linebacker Justus Rogers has 64 tackles and two takedowns. Safety Skyler Thomas has three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

