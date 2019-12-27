2019 Cheez-It Bowl odds, line: Air Force vs. Washington State picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 roll

The Falcons will look to cap their best season in more than 20 years with a victory when 24th-ranked Air Force faces Washington State in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl on Friday. An 11th victory would be the most since the 1998 Falcons went 12-1, and Air Force is third in the nation in rushing offense, trailing only the other two service academies at 292.5 yards per game. Quarterback Donald Hammond also can catch teams off-guard and hit big pass plays. A Falcons defense that allows 208.1 yards per game (40th in FBS) will be tested against the Cougars' No. 1 passing attack. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Air Force vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 69, up two from the opener.

Air Force vs. Washington State spread: Falcons -2.5

Air Force vs. Washington State over-under: 69

Air Force vs. Washington State money line: Falcons -136, Cougars +114

AF: QB Donald Hammond has 448 yards passing and five TDs over the past two games.

WSU: QB Anthony Gordon has topped 400 passing yards eight times this season.

The model knows the Falcons are 13-4 against the spread in non-conference games since 2016, and Hammond runs the triple-option efficiently. The junior has rushed for 491 yards and 11 touchdowns and averages 13 yards per completion. Benjamin Waters (32.3 yards per catch) and Geraud Sanders (25.4) both have seven receiving touchdowns. Kadin Remsberg (872 yards), Timothy Jackson (745) and Taven Birdow (731) lead the run game.

Air Force has gone 5-2 against the spread in bowl games since 2008 and the defense will need to step up. Linebackers Demonte Meeks (97 tackles) and Kyle Johnson (76) anchor the unit. Defensive end Jordan Jackson has 3.5 sacks, and safety Jeremy Fejedelem has 1.5 to go with two interceptions. Cornerback Zane Lewis has broken up 14 passes and his only interception of the season was returned for a 99-yard touchdown.

The Falcons are in the midst of a strong run, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Air Force vs. Washington State spread in the Cheez-It Bowl 2019.

The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on grass and the passing game is prolific behind quarterback Anthony Gordon. The senior has thrown for 5,228 yards (513 more than Heisman winner Joe Burrow) and 45 touchdowns this season. Seven Cougars have more than 500 receiving yards, led by Brandon Arconado (942) and Easop Winston (927). Running back Max Borghi also has had a profound impact, rushing for 790 yards and catching 81 passes for another 566.

Linebacker Jahad Woods sets the tone on defense for Washington State, which is 6-4 against the spread coming off a loss since 2017. The Cougars lost the Apple Cup 31-13 to close out the season, but Woods had 10 tackles in that contest. The junior has a team-high 121 tackles, which is 10th in the nation, and he also has three sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

