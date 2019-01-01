2019 Citrus Bowl odds line: Kentucky vs. Penn State picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 10-3 on Nittany Lions games

A physical SEC defense will be tested by a high-powered Big Ten offense when the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (9-3) meet up with the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-3) in the 2019 Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. The Wildcats combined a top-five SEC defense with the power running of Benny Snell Jr. to surprise many this season. Penn State, meanwhile, fell out of title contention with a pair of tough one-score losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, but rebounded to win five of its last six down the stretch. The Nittany Lions are six-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Kentucky odds, up two points from the opening line. The over-under for total points is set at 47. Before locking in any Penn State vs. Kentucky picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 Citrus Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore enters bowl season on an impressive 16-9 run on his college football picks, and he's had an especially keen eye for the tendencies of Penn State, entering the Citrus Bowl 2019 on an impressive 10-3 run on his recent picks involving the Nittany Lions. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now he's locked in on Penn State vs. Kentucky, and just released his 2018 Citrus Bowl picks. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

As both teams set their sights on Citrus Bowl 2019, Oh knows that one huge advantage for the Nittany Lions will be their efficiency in the red-zone on both offense and defense. Penn State has scored touchdowns on 39 of its 52 red-zone possessions and come away with points 92.3 percent of the time. That's the sixth-highest rate in FBS, and when you combine that with their efficiency on defense inside the 20-yard line, it accumulates to a winning formula under coach James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions shut out their opponents on 28.1 percent of trips inside the red-zone and hold to a field goal or less on 40.6 percent of opportunities inside the 20.

But just because Penn State is extremely efficient inside the red-zone doesn't mean it will cover the Citrus Bowl spread against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats can cover the Penn State vs. Kentucky spread if they sticks to their formula of relying on Snell to wear down the opposition. The powerful junior back built an early-season Heisman campaign by running wild in big performances against Florida (27-175) and Mississippi State (25-165-4).

But he saw a season-low 13 carries in a loss at Texas A&M and then ran just 20 times each in late-season losses to Georgia and Tennessee. When he's a huge part of the gameplan, Kentucky moves the sticks and keeps defense on the sideline. That strategy could certainly pay off against quarterback Trace McSorley and a talented Penn State offense.

We can tell you Oh is leaning toward the under, but he also has an extremely strong play against the spread. He's evaluated the latest Citrus Bowl odds and discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is and who to back at SportsLine.

Who wins Penn State vs. Kentucky? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump all over in the Citrus Bowl, all from the data scientist who's 10-3 on Penn State picks, and find out.