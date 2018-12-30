2019 Citrus Bowl odds line: Kentucky vs. Penn State picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3 on Nittany Lions games

The 2019 Citrus Bowl features a matchup between the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-3) and No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (9-3) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions are 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 47 in the latest Kentucky vs. Penn State odds. But with plenty of future NFL players on the field at the VRBO Citrus Bowl who can swing the momentum of the game, you'll definitely want to check out the Citrus Bowl predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh before making your own Kentucky vs, Penn State picks.

As both teams set their sights on Citrus Bowl 2019, Oh knows that one huge advantage for the Nittany Lions will be their efficiency in the red-zone on both offense and defense. Penn State has scored touchdowns on 39 of its 52 red-zone possessions and come away with points 92.3 percent of the time. That's the sixth-highest rate in FBS, and when you combine that with their efficiency on defense inside the 20-yard line, it accumulates to a winning formula under coach James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions shut out their opponents on 28.1 percent of trips inside the red-zone and hold to a field goal or less on 40.6 percent of opportunities inside the 20.

But just because Penn State is extremely efficient inside the red-zone doesn't mean it will cover the Citrus Bowl spread against the Wildcats.

Kentucky's Josh Allen won the Nagurski, Lombardi and Lott trophies as the nation's best defender for a reason -- he can take over long stretches of the game off the edge from his linebacker position. Allen has 28 career sacks and six games with at least 1.5 sacks during his three years as a starter for Kentucky. He has forced a fumble in nine games. It should come as little surprise that Kentucky is 6-0 and 7-2 when he accomplishes those tasks.

