2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, best predictions from advanced computer model

Matchups are set for all 39 college football bowl games. No. 9 Florida will take on No. 24 Virginia in the 2019 Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. The Gators are 13.5-point favorites over the Cavaliers in the latest college football bowl odds. Meanwhile, UCF (-17.5) is the biggest favorite of bowl season over Marshall in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl. However, with only six teams listed as double-digit favorites, finding college football bowl confidence picks to target can be a challenge.

There are also 10 games with spreads of a field goal or less, and those tightly-contested games could give you headaches when setting your college football confidence picks. Before studying the matchups and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week.

We can tell you one of the model's most confident picks is that No. 10 Penn State beats No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. The Nittany Lions went 10-2 this season, and their only two losses came at Minnesota and Ohio State. Memphis went 12-1 and won the AAC Championship to earn the Group of Five spot in the New Year's Six bowls. However, the Tigers will be without head coach Mike Norvell, who has accepted the head coaching job at Florida State and will not coach the bowl game.

To make matters worse, Memphis' defense has been suspect at times, giving up more than 450 yards in five games this season. They also were gashed for more than 500 yards by Louisiana-Monroe, Tulsa and SMU. The talent of Penn State's offense could present a challenge for the Tigers. K.J. Hamler is one of the nation's most dynamic wide receivers with 54 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns. He'll be a tough matchup for a Memphis secondary that was torched for 456 yards against SMU.

The Nittany Lions' talent reins supreme in 71 percent of simulations according to the SportsLine Projection Model, which is assigning a confidence rating of 30 to the matchup.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Tennessee beats Indiana in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. The Vols started the season with a horrendous 1-4 record, but caught fire late, winning five straight games to reach 7-5 and bowl eligibility. They will, however, be without leading wide receiver Jauan Jennings (suspension) for the first half in this matchup.

Indiana went 8-4, with all of its losses coming to ranked teams. The Vols have historically matched up well against the Big Ten, going 11-4 all time against the conference, including bowl wins over Iowa and Northwestern in the past four years. SportsLine's model gives Tennessee a slight edge, but with the Vols winning just 52 percent of the time, be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2019 college football bowl pick.

The model has three college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations.

