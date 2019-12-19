2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, best predictions from dialed-in computer model

Top-tier matchups like the College Football Playoff semifinals and New Year's Six bowls draw most of the headlines this time of year. But for anyone making college football bowl confidence picks, it's crucial to know all 39 matchups well because one wrong pick can be extremely costly if you assign too many confidence points. If you haven't seen teams like FIU, Arkansas State, Liberty or Kent State play this year, qualified advice can go a long way towards dominating your confidence pool.

That's where the college football picks from the team at SportsLine come in. Their unbiased computer model has taken an in-depth look at each game on the 2019-20 college football schedule and analyzed the latest college football odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week.

The model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks.

We can tell you one of the model's most confident picks is that No. 5 Georgia beats No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Baylor was one of college football's most surprising teams and went 11-2, completing an incredible turnaround after winning just one game two years ago. An overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game might have been the only thing that kept the Bears out of the College Football Playoff.

But SportsLine's model is high on the more battle-tested Bulldogs in this matchup. Baylor beat just one ranked team, No. 25 Oklahoma State, this season. Georgia, meanwhile, piled up quality wins over teams like Florida, Auburn and Notre Dame on its way to an SEC East crown. The model says that Georgia's defense, which finished No. 1 in the SEC (274.2 yards per game), will limit Baylor's high-powered attack as the Bulldogs win in 65.4 percent of simulations, making it No. 26 overall in its college football bowl confidence rankings.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Michigan State beats Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl. The Spartans (6-6) are favored by 4.5 over the Demon Deacons (8-4), and three weeks for Michigan State's defense to study Dave Clawson's offense should pay off big.

Mark Dantonio has led Michigan State to wins in five of its last seven bowl games and the Spartans have held six of their last seven bowl opponents to fewer points than their season average. Michigan State's defense gave up just 22.3 points per game this season and limited opponents to 3.3 yards per carry while forcing 21 turnovers.

That's why the model says the Spartans win a low-scoring contest, with the defense limiting the Demon Deacons to less than 3.0 yards per carry. However, with Michigan State winning just 51.7 percent of the time because of its own offensive limitations, you'll want to assign a lower confidence rating in your 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks.

