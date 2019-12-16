2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, best predictions from proven computer model

One of the most exciting parts of college football bowl season is seeing how the top conferences in the country stack up against each other. For years, the SEC has been the blue chip conference because of its postseason success, with a nation-leading .617 winning percentage in bowl games since 2006. This year, SEC champion LSU will take on No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, but can you trust the Tigers' defense against a potent Oklahoma offense with your bowl confidence picks?

How many points should you assign in the Gator Bowl, where Tennessee is favored by just 1.5 over Indiana? Which college football picks should you target with a high degree of confidence, and which SEC teams could disappoint? Before studying the matchups and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

We can tell you one of the model's most confident picks is that No. 10 Penn State beats No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. The Nittany Lions went 10-2 this season, and their only two losses came at Minnesota and Ohio State. Memphis went 12-1 and won the AAC Championship to earn the Group of Five spot in the New Year's Six bowls. However, the Tigers will be without head coach Mike Norvell, who has accepted the head coaching job at Florida State and will not coach the bowl game.

To make matters worse, Memphis' defense has been suspect at times, giving up more than 450 yards in five games this season. They also were gashed for more than 500 yards by Louisiana-Monroe, Tulsa and SMU. The talent of Penn State's offense could present a challenge for the Tigers. K.J. Hamler is one of the nation's most dynamic wide receivers with 54 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns. He'll be a tough matchup for a Memphis secondary that was torched for 456 yards against SMU.

The Nittany Lions' talent reins supreme in 71 percent of simulations according to the SportsLine Projection Model, which is assigning a confidence rating of 30 to the matchup.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Michigan State beats Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl. The Spartans (6-6) are favored by 4.5 over the Demon Deacons (8-4), and three weeks for Michigan State's defense to study Dave Clawson's offense should pay off big.

Mark Dantonio has led Michigan State to wins in five of its last seven bowl games and the Spartans have held six of their last seven bowl opponents to fewer points than their season average. Michigan State's defense gave up just 22.3 points per game this season and limited opponents to 3.3 yards per carry while forcing 21 turnovers.

That's why the model says the Spartans win a low-scoring contest, with the defense limiting the Demon Deacons to less than 3.0 yards per carry. However, with Michigan State winning just 51.7 percent of the time because of its own offensive limitations, you'll want to assign a lower confidence rating in your 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks.

The model has three college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations.

