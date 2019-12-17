2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, best predictions from top computer model

With 39 games to sort through, figuring out which matchups to target with your college football bowl confidence picks can be a challenge. From the Bahamas Bowl between Buffalo and Charlotte on Dec. 20 all the way through the LendingTree Bowl pitting Louisiana against Miami (Ohio) on Jan. 6, there's plenty to look forward to this holiday season. But which college football bowl picks deserve a high confidence rating? And which ones should you fade?

There are several large college football spreads, including the 17.5 points UCF is giving Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl. And there are also plenty of tight college football lines, like the 1.5 points Tennessee is giving Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Before studying the matchups and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

Now, the model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks.

We can tell you one of the model's most confident picks is that Wyoming beats Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. Georgia State owns one of the most potent offenses in college football, as the Panthers rush for 245.2 yards and score 32.4 points per game. Running back Tra Barnett gained 1,389 yards on 233 carries and scored 12 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Dan Ellington is no slouch, either, as he has thrown for 2,291 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

However, Wyoming boasts a strong defense, as the Cowboys allow fewer than 100 rushing yards and just 17.8 points per game. The model says Bennett will be held to under 75 rushing yards and Georgia State will fail to hit 20 points. In the end, Wyoming's defense will be the difference, as the Cowboys are victorious in 73 percent of simulations. The model has assigned 36 points to the Arizona Bowl, among its strongest college football bowl confidence picks.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Michigan State beats Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl. The Spartans (6-6) are favored by 4.5 over the Demon Deacons (8-4), and three weeks for Michigan State's defense to study Dave Clawson's offense should pay off big.

Mark Dantonio has led Michigan State to wins in five of its last seven bowl games and the Spartans have held six of their last seven bowl opponents to fewer points than their season average. Michigan State's defense gave up just 22.3 points per game this season and limited opponents to 3.3 yards per carry while forcing 21 turnovers.

That's why the model says the Spartans win a low-scoring contest, with the defense limiting the Demon Deacons to less than 3.0 yards per carry. However, with Michigan State winning just 51.7 percent of the time because of its own offensive limitations, you'll want to assign a lower confidence rating in your 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks.

