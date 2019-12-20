2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, optimal predictions from advanced computer model

Saturday's 2019 New Orleans Bowl between Appalachian State and UAB may not draw a significant amount of national attention, but it's critical for anyone making college football bowl confidence picks. Oddsmakers give Appalachian State a 16.5-point edge, making them one of the heaviest favorites on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. Should you go all-in with your college football picks and assign 39 confidence points to the Mountaineers, or could head coach Eli Drinkwitz's departure to Missouri serve as a distraction that sidetracks them?

How confident can you be when picking that game or other possible mismatches like UCF vs. Marshall, Florida vs. Virginia or Miami (Ohio) vs. Louisiana? And which too-close-to-call games like Tennessee vs. Indiana, Clemson vs. Ohio State or Iowa vs. USC should be at the bottom of your college football bowl confidence ratings? Before studying the latest college football odds and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

We can tell you one of the model's most confident picks is that No. 5 Georgia beats No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Baylor was one of college football's most surprising teams and went 11-2, completing an incredible turnaround after winning just one game two years ago. An overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game might have been the only thing that kept the Bears out of the College Football Playoff.

But SportsLine's model is high on the more battle-tested Bulldogs in this matchup. Baylor beat just one ranked team, No. 25 Oklahoma State, this season. Georgia, meanwhile, piled up quality wins over teams like Florida, Auburn and Notre Dame on its way to an SEC East crown. The model says that Georgia's defense, which finished No. 1 in the SEC (274.2 yards per game), will limit Baylor's high-powered attack as the Bulldogs win in 65.4 percent of simulations, making it No. 26 overall in its college football bowl confidence rankings.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: Georgia Southern beats Liberty in the 2019 Cure Bowl. The Eagles were one of the nation's top rushing teams, piling up a whopping 260.9 yards per game on the ground, good for eighth in the nation. And after a 1-3 start, they got hot and won six of their last eight, including knocking off Appalachian State to hand the Mountaineers their only loss of the year.

That's why SportsLine's model is picking the Eagles to win straight-up, but it is also calling for an extremely tight matchup against Liberty. Led by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, the Flames are making their first FBS bowl appearance. They ranked 21st nationally in passing yards per game (290.5) and 31st in points per game (33.7), giving them the firepower needed to keep it competitive. The model gives the slight edge to Georgia Southern in 52 percent of simulations, but only a handful of other games hit at a lower percentage, so this is a pick to assign low confidence to.

