2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from advanced computer model

With the college football bowl schedule and College Football Playoff bracket now locked, fans across the nation will be entering bowl confidence pools and pick'em leagues with their friends and coworkers. These are the contests where you make straight-up picks for every bowl game and then assign a confidence ranking based on how strongly you feel about each one. The picks you have the most confidence in get the highest numbers, while the lowest numbers are assigned to picks you're least sure about. The goal is to pile up as many points as possible. With so many bowl games between teams that aren't familiar with each other and so many evenly-matched games, be sure to see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

Now, the model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is that No. 16 Iowa beats USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27. The Hawkeyes (9-3) finished their season on a 5-1 roll straight-up. And their three losses all came against teams in the top 20 at the time they met. USC (8-4), meanwhile, lost to an unranked BYU squad as well as Washington (7-5).

Iowa's defense gives up just 304.3 yards per game, good for fourth in the Big Ten. SportsLine's model projects that the Hawkeyes will limit the effectiveness of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and his talented receivers as Iowa wins in over 70 percent of simulations, making it one of the 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks you should be high on.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: North Carolina beats Temple in the 2019 Military Bowl on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels (6-6) were a tough team to predict in 2019. They never won more than two consecutive games, but never lost more than three in a row. And while they pushed then-No. 1 Clemson to the wire in a 21-20 loss, they also had losses to Appalachian State, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, among others.

Temple (8-4) was also inconsistent, pulling off big wins over teams like Maryland and Memphis, but also losing to Buffalo, SMU and UCF by wide margins. SportsLine's model gives UNC a slight edge, but with the Tar Heels winning just 51 percent of the time, be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2019 college football bowl pick.

The model has three college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations. These picks can give you a huge edge in your 2019 bowl confidence pool.

So who wins every single 2019 college football bowl game? And which teams win at least 80 percent of the time, making them a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see bowl confidence picks, all from the model that has returned almost $4,000 on top-rated college football spread picks the past four seasons.