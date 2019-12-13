2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from dialed-in computer model

College football bowl season is upon us, and the 2019 college football bowl schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups like No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl and No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Evenly-matched opponents facing off means plenty of challenges when it comes to your college football bowl confidence picks. Meanwhile, the College Football Playoff semifinals pit No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Which college football confidence picks should you make? Before studying the matchups and locking in any college football bowl pool picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

The model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks.

One of the model's most confident picks is that No. 16 Iowa beats No. 22 USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The model is assigning a sky-high confidence rating of 31 to the game.

The Hawkeyes' defense has been one of the best in the nation this season, allowing 304.6 yards and 13.2 points per game. That stout unit helped Iowa close with wins in five of its last six games.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa has been one of the most disruptive edge defenders in the nation with 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the season. And while Iowa's defense hasn't created many turnovers this season, they have forced eight turnovers in their last four games.

The model predicts that Iowa records two sacks and forces two USC turnovers on its way to a win in over 70 percent of simulations, making it one of the 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks you should be high on.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: North Carolina beats Temple in the 2019 Military Bowl on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels (6-6) were a tough team to predict in 2019. They never won more than two consecutive games, but never lost more than three in a row. And while they pushed then-No. 1 Clemson to the wire in a 21-20 loss, they also had losses to Appalachian State, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, among others.

Temple (8-4) was also inconsistent, pulling off big wins over teams like Maryland and Memphis, but also losing to Buffalo, SMU and UCF by wide margins. SportsLine's model gives UNC a slight edge, but with the Tar Heels winning just 51 percent of the time, be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2019 college football bowl pick.

