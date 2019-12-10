2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from proven computer model

Filling out your college football bowl pool picks can be a major challenge. Which underdog is poised to pull off a shocking upset? Can Jalen Hurts lead Oklahoma (+13) to a massive upset over No. 1 LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl? Will Clemson (-2) beat Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl and earn its 29th consecutive victory? These are a few questions fans are asking themselves when locking in their final college football bowl confidence picks. And if you're having trouble deciding who to pick during bowl season, here are a few tidbits to consider when locking in your college football picks. Clemson has recorded eight straight victories by 30-plus points, while Ohio State features the nation's top-ranked scoring offense. With a number of intriguing matchups highlighting the college football bowl schedule, data-driven help can go a long way. That's why you need to see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is that UCF beats Marshall (+17.5) in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. The Knights (9-3) finished their season on a 5-1 roll straight-up. And they've had plenty of success against Marshall over the years. In fact, UCF is 8-2 in its last 10 meetings against the Thundering Herd.

In addition, UCF enters this matchup ranked sixth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 43.0 points per game. Offensively, the Knights are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The freshman signal caller has made major strides in his first year under center, throwing for 3,393 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his last six outings. SportsLine's model projects he'll lead the Knights to their 10th win of the season as UCF wins in over 70 percent of simulations, making it one of the 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks you should be high on.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: North Carolina beats Temple in the 2019 Military Bowl on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels (6-6) were a tough team to predict in 2019. They never won more than two consecutive games, but never lost more than three in a row. And while they pushed then-No. 1 Clemson to the wire in a 21-20 loss, they also had losses to Appalachian State, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, among others.

Temple (8-4) was also inconsistent, pulling off big wins over teams like Maryland and Memphis, but also losing to Buffalo, SMU and UCF by wide margins. SportsLine's model gives UNC a slight edge, but with the Tar Heels winning just 51 percent of the time, be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2019 college football bowl pick.

Three college football pool picks where teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations.

2019 college football bowl games.