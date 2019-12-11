2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from top computer model

Bowl season is one of the most exciting times of the year for college football fans, with 39 games unfolding between Dec. 20 and Jan. 6. Entering college football confidence picks is one of the highlights of the season. These are contests where entrants pick every bowl game and assign a confidence rating to each selection, with the highest numbers going to your most confident selections. But with dozens of games between unfamiliar opponents on the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule, which bowl confidence picks should you make? How will a Big 12 team like Kansas State fare against an AAC squad like Navy in the 2019 Liberty Bowl? And can a MAC team like Eastern Michigan hang with Pittsburgh, out of the ACC, in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl? Before studying the matchups and locking in any college football bowl pool picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

The model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is that Arizona State beats Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl. Herm Edwards' Sun Devils finished the season with wins over Oregon and Arizona on their way to a 7-5 record for the season. And Arizona State has a major edge on defense in this matchup, giving up just 23.1 points and 386.9 yards per game, both ranking in the top five in the Pac-12.

Florida State, meanwhile, is coming off a tough 6-6 season that led to the dismissal of head coach Willie Taggart. The Seminoles rallied to a 38-31 victory over Boston College under interim head coach Odell Haggins, but finished the season with a 40-17 loss against rival Florida. SportsLine's model projects that Arizona State wins straight-up in almost 60 percent of simulations, making it one of the college football bowl confidence picks you should be all over this season.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: North Carolina beats Temple in the 2019 Military Bowl on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels (6-6) were a tough team to predict in 2019. They never won more than two consecutive games, but never lost more than three in a row. And while they pushed then-No. 1 Clemson to the wire in a 21-20 loss, they also had losses to Appalachian State, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, among others.

Temple (8-4) was also inconsistent, pulling off big wins over teams like Maryland and Memphis, but also losing to Buffalo, SMU and UCF by wide margins. SportsLine's model gives UNC a slight edge, but with the Tar Heels winning just 51 percent of the time, be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2019 college football bowl pick.

The model has three college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations.

The model has returned almost $4,000 on top-rated college football spread picks the past four seasons.