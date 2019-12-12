2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions from top-rated computer model

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule has been released, but a number of teams will be without their head coach in the final game of the season. The FAU Owls (+3) get set to take on the SMU Mustangs without Lane Kiffin, who's now the head coach at Ole Miss. Can you trust FAU in the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl with your college football confidence picks? Meanwhile, Memphis, which is in its first New Year's Six bowl game after a school-record 12 wins this season, will be without Mike Norvell, who was just introduced as Florida State's next coach. Are the Tigers a must-fade for your college football pool picks? The coaching carousel could continue to see movement in the coming days, which will certainly affect the current college football lines. Before studying the matchups and locking in any college football bowl pool picks, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

Now, the model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

We can tell you that one of the model's most confident picks is that Notre Dame beats Iowa State in the 2019 Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Fighting Irish finished their season on a 5-0 roll. They've had plenty of success on the offensive side of the ball, scoring 40 or more points in each of their last three games. In fact, Notre Dame enters this matchup ranked 13th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 37.1 points per game.

Offensively, the Fighting Irish are led by quarterback Ian Book. The senior signal caller has played well down the stretch, throwing three-plus touchdown passes his last four games. He's thrown 33 touchdown passes against just six interceptions this season, and SportsLine's model projects he'll lead the Fighting Irish to their 11th win of the season. Notre Dame wins in nearly 60 percent of simulations, making it one of the 2019-20 college football bowl confidence picks you should be high on.

One of the college football bowl picks that you should give a lower confidence rating to: North Carolina beats Temple in the 2019 Military Bowl on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels (6-6) were a tough team to predict in 2019. They never won more than two consecutive games, but never lost more than three in a row. And while they pushed then-No. 1 Clemson to the wire in a 21-20 loss, they also had losses to Appalachian State, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, among others.

Temple (8-4) was also inconsistent, pulling off big wins over teams like Maryland and Memphis, but also losing to Buffalo, SMU and UCF by wide margins. SportsLine's model gives UNC a slight edge, but with the Tar Heels winning just 51 percent of the time, be sure to assign a lower confidence rating to that 2019 college football bowl pick.

The model has three college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations. These picks can give you a huge edge in your 2019 bowl confidence pool.

So who wins every single 2019 college football bowl game? And which teams win at least 80 percent of the time, making them a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see bowl confidence picks, all from the model that has returned almost $4,000 on top-rated college football spread picks the past four seasons.