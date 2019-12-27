2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from dialed-in model

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule only features a handful of games with double-digit favorites according to the latest college football spreads. No. 9 Florida will take on No. 24 Virginia in the Orange Bowl and the Gators are one of the college football bowl season's biggest favorites. In fact, they're laying 14.5 to the Cavaliers according to the current college football odds.

Meanwhile, in a game that oddsmakers are expecting to be much closer, No. 8 Wisconsin is a 2.5-point favorite over No. 6 Oregon in the Rose Bowl, one of the tightest college football spreads of bowl season. So which of these college football lines is more vulnerable, and what other games might be susceptible? Before studying the latest college football lines and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 18 Minnesota (+7) stays within the spread as it takes on No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

The Golden Gophers started the season 9-0 and earned their way into the thick of the College Football Playoff discussion with a 31-26 win over Penn State. However, they lost to Iowa and Wisconsin in the last three weeks of the season to end on a somewhat sour note. Meanwhile, the Tigers finished their season with an upset of Alabama to knock their archrivals out of the College Football Playoff.

However, Auburn's offense looked stagnant at times, averaging just 5.7 yards per play and only 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Minnesota's defense allowed just 5.1 yards per play, while Tanner Morgan, Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman give the Golden Gophers one of the most efficient passing attacks in the nation (10.3 yards per attempt). That's why the model has Minnesota covering in well over 50 percent of simulations. The Under (52.5) also hits in more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's strongest college football bowl picks: Illinois covers as a seven-point underdog against California in the 2019 Redbox Bowl. It's Illinois' first bowl appearance under Lovie Smith and California's second under Justin Wilcox.

The Fighting Illini went 6-6, while the Golden Bears went 7-5, but the Illini had impressive outright wins as double-digit underdogs against Michigan State (+15.5) and Wisconsin (+29.5). In fact, Illinois finished 8-4 against the spread overall in 2019 and was 2-0 against the number in neutral-site games.

Smith's defenses have been known for taking the ball away from opponents, and the Fighting Illini have forced 28 turnovers so far this season. First-Team All-Big Ten linebacker Dele Harding is the heart and soul of that unit, with 143 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns on the season.

The model predicts says Illinois holds Cal to 350 yards of total offense while recording three sacks and forcing two turnovers to cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (43) also hits 60 percent of the time.

