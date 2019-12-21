2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from proven model

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups. It's not just the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls that promise pulse-pounding action. No. 13 Alabama will take on No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day at Orlando's Camping World Stadium. Two of the nation's most passionate fan bases should make this Big Ten vs. SEC matchup a riveting one. The Crimson Tide are favored by seven in the latest college football odds.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin should deliver a sensational Rose Bowl later that day. The current college football bowl spreads list the Badgers as 2.5-point favorites, with the total at 51.5.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that the Kentucky Wildcats stay within the spread as 2.5-point underdogs in the Belk Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Despite playing a large portion of their season with a wide receiver at quarterback, the Wildcats reached 7-5 thanks to a three-game winning streak to close out the season.

Kentucky averaged 44.3 points per game during those three wins and averaged a mind-blowing 9.8 yards per carry while rushing for 16 touchdowns. Lynn Bowden Jr. ran for at least 99 yards in his seven games as the starter and finished his season with a bang by rushing for 284 yards and four touchdowns against Louisville. Bowden could cause serious issues for a Virginia Tech defense that allowed UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins to rush for 164 yards and two touchdowns last time out.

The model predicts that Bowden, Christopher Rodriguez Jr., Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke combine to rush for nearly 300 yards as Kentucky covers in well over 60 percent of simulations. Meanwhile, Kentucky's defense records three sacks and limits Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker to 198 yards passing.

Another one of the model's strongest college football bowl picks: No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) covers a 3.5-point spread against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. The Fighting Irish are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on Saturdays and 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite.

Notre Dame saw its College Football Playoff chances take a huge hit early with a loss at Georgia and then go up in smoke with a loss at Michigan, but the Fighting Irish rebounded to win their final five games and secure their fourth 10-win season in the last five years. Notre Dame's offense averaged 454.4 yards during that winning streak and the defense forced 12 turnovers. Now, they take on an Iowa State squad that lost three of its last five and managed just 234 yards of total offense in its season-finale against Kansas State.

The model says Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns, outshining Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy. It also projects that the Fighting Irish cover the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. The under (55) also hits over 70 percent of the time.

