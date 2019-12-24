2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from top model

Many of the nation's top quarterbacks will take the field during the 2019-20 college football bowl schedule. Trevor Lawrence leads the No. 3 Clemson Tigers against Justin Fields and No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, which also serves as one of the College Football Playoff games. The current college football odds give Lawrence's side a slight 2.5-point edge in that Dec. 28 matchup.

It's Joe Burrow vs. Jalen Hurts in the other College Football Playoff matchup when No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma meet in the Peach Bowl, with LSU laying 13.5 points, according to the latest college football spreads. Which top-tier quarterbacks should you back with your college football bowl picks? Before studying the latest college football lines and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 18 Minnesota (+7.5) stays within the spread against No. 12 Auburn in the 2020 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day. Both teams were strong against the spread this season, with the Tigers going 8-3 and the Golden Gophers posting a 7-3-1 mark against the number.

SportsLine's model views this matchup as closer than the spread indicates. The Golden Gophers opened the season 9-0, including a victory over then-No. 4 Penn State. And they only lost one game by more than four points all season, meaning there's a strong chance they'll keep it competitive. The computer is projecting almost 200 yards of passing for Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan as the Golden Gophers stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (52.5) hits more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's strongest college football bowl picks: Wyoming (-7) covers the spread against Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve. The Panthers pulled off a stunning upset over Tennessee in their opener, helping launch them to bowl eligibility. But they didn't finish the season particularly strong, dropping three of their last four, with those losses coming by an average of 23.6 points.

Wyoming, meanwhile, was 7-4 against the spread and 4-1 against the number when favored this season. The Cowboys finished second in the Mountain West in rushing (208.5 yards per game), which could cause a mismatch against a Georgia State defense that gave up 211.6 yards per game on the ground. SportsLine's model is calling for over 150 yards on the ground for Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay as the Cowboys cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. The under (48.5) hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

