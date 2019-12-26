2019 College Bowl Games: Confidence football pool picks, predictions, rankings from top-rated model

One of the most-anticipated parts about the college football bowl schedule is that it features a number of non-traditional matchups between the top programs in the country. No. 18 Minnesota had a strong season under P.J. Fleck, and now it'll have an opportunity to prove it was no fluke in a matchup against No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 52.5 in the latest college football odds.

Meanwhile, Auburn's rivals, Alabama, will take on Michigan at the Citrus Bowl, also on New Year's Day. This is just the fifth all-time meeting between the two iconic programs, and No. 13 Alabama is a seven-point favorite over No. 14 Michigan in the current college football spreads. Before studying the latest college football lines and locking in any bowl picks, see the latest college football picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten college football odds and seen huge returns.

Now, the model has revealed its 2019 college football bowl picks and bowl confidence picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

One of the model's strongest 2019-20 college football bowl predictions is that No. 18 Minnesota (+7.5) stays within the spread against No. 12 Auburn in the 2020 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day. Both teams were strong against the spread this season, with the Tigers going 8-3 and the Golden Gophers posting a 7-3-1 mark against the number.

SportsLine's model views this matchup as closer than the spread indicates. The Golden Gophers opened the season 9-0, including a victory over then-No. 4 Penn State. And they only lost one game by more than four points all season, meaning there's a strong chance they'll keep it competitive. The computer is projecting almost 200 yards of passing for Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan as the Golden Gophers stay within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (52.5) hits more than 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the model's strongest college football bowl picks: Illinois covers as a seven-point underdog against California in the 2019 Redbox Bowl. It's Illinois' first bowl appearance under Lovie Smith and California's second under Justin Wilcox.

The Fighting Illini went 6-6, while the Golden Bears went 7-5, but the Illini had impressive outright wins as double-digit underdogs against Michigan State (+15.5) and Wisconsin (+29.5). In fact, Illinois finished 8-4 against the spread overall in 2019 and was 2-0 against the number in neutral-site games.

Smith's defenses have been known for taking the ball away from opponents, and the Fighting Illini have forced 28 turnovers so far this season. First-Team All-Big Ten linebacker Dele Harding is the heart and soul of that unit, with 143 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns on the season.

The model predicts says Illinois holds Cal to 350 yards of total offense while recording three sacks and forcing two turnovers to cover in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (43) also hits 60 percent of the time.

The model has revealed multiple college football pool picks you can be especially extremely confident in, saying these teams win in at least 80 percent of simulations. These picks can give you a huge edge with your 2019 bowl picks and pools.

So who wins every single 2019 college football bowl game? And which teams win at least 80 percent of the time, making them a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see bowl confidence picks, all from the model that has returned almost $4,000 on top-rated college football spread picks the past four seasons.