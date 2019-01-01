2019 College Bowl Odds: Confidence football picks, predictions, rankings, lines from advanced model on 45-25 run

Six games remain on the college football bowl schedule, including five kickoffs on New Year's Day. In the latest college football odds, Nick Fitzgerald and Mississippi State are favored by a touchdown against Iowa in the 2019 Outback Bowl. One hour later at 1 p.m. ET, Kentucky is a six-point underdog against Trace McSorley and Penn State, while LSU is favored by 7.5 over Central Florida. Just before dinnertime on the East Coast, Ohio State is favored by 6.5 in the Rose Bowl over Washington, and in the nightcap, Georgia (-12) is lay almost two touchdowns to Texas. Then, on Jan. 7, Alabama is favored by six against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Before you lock in any college football picks and predictions for New Year's Day and the National Championship 2019, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now this model has revealed its 2018 college football picks and projections. One of the most confident bowl picks is Iowa (+7) covering the spread against No. 18 Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl on New Year's Day at noon ET.

The Bulldogs have one of the top running quarterbacks in the nation in Nick Fitzgerald, a player who broke Tim Tebow's SEC record for rushing yards by a quarterback. The model projects that Fitzgerald will throw for 165 yards and run for 78 more, but that won't be enough to cover this touchdown spread.

Iowa had the top-ranked scoring defense in the Big Ten during the 2018 season, and that disciplined bunch will keep Fitzgerald and Co. from pulling away in this matchup. The model is anticipating a low-scoring battle that will clear the Under (41) almost 60 percent of the time. And you can expect this game to come down to the wire, giving Iowa an edge against the spread, and the Hawkeyes get the cover in well over 60 percent of simulations.

Another college football prediction from SportsLine's model: No. 6 Ohio State covers against No. 9 Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes (12-1) were left out of the College Football Playoff and after poor showings by Oklahoma and Notre Dame in the semifinals, they'll be hungry to prove that they should have been among the picks. Add in the motivation to send coach Urban Meyer out on a high note and quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Co. are in a prime position to produce a bowl win against a Washington squad that lost three games this season.

The model projects Haskins to throw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Washington quarterback Jake Browning is held to 200 yards through the air in his final start for the Huskies. The Buckeyes cover in well over half of simulations, while there's also plenty of value on the Under (56.5) because that hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

