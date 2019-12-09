2019 College football bowl schedule, odds, TV info: Betting lines, spreads for all games
Here are all the lines you need to know for the best time of year
Bowl season is the most wonderful season of the year, and there are plenty of "investments" available for you for the next month of college football action -- if betting on mostly exhibitions games is your thing. Bowl games are designed to bring two comparable teams together, which means there will be plenty of action on the field and in sportsbooks for your holiday fun. Let's take a look at the early lines for the 2019-20 bowl season.
Lines from SportsLine, Circa Sports and Westgate.
All times eastern
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Buffalo vs. Charlotte (+5)
Frisco Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN2
Kent State vs. Utah State (-9.5)
Saturday, Dec. 21
New Mexico Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: ESPN
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-4.5)
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-5.5)
Boca Raton Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
SMU vs. FAU (+3.5)
Camellia Bowl -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
FIU vs. Arkansas State (-3)
Las Vegas Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5)
New Orleans Bowl -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 20 Appalachian State vs. UAB (+17)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
UCF vs. Marshall (+17.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
BYU vs. Hawaii (+2)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (FL) (-7.5)
Quick Lane Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Eastern Michigan vs. Pitt (-10.5)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl -- noon, TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. Temple (+5)
Pinstripe Bowl -- 3:20 p.m., TV: ESPN
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest (+3.5)
Texas Bowl -- 6:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-6)
Holiday Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: FS1
No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa (-1.5)
Cheez-It Bowl -- 10:15 p.m., TV: ESPN
Air Force vs. Washington State (+2.5)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Cotton Bowl Classic -- noon, TV: ESPN
No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State (-7)
Camping World Bowl -- noon, TV: ABC
No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (+3.5)
Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU (-13)
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal) -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (-2)
Monday, Dec. 30
First Responder Bowl -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (+2.5)
Music City Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Mississippi State vs. Louisville (-3.5)
RedBox Bowl -- 4 p.m., TV: FOX
Cal vs. Illinois (+6.5)
Orange Bowl -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia (+13.5)
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl -- noon, TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (-3)
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS
Florida State vs. Arizona State (-5.5)
Liberty Bowl -- 3:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State (-1)
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl -- 4:30 p.m., TV: CBS Sports Network
Wyoming vs. Georgia State (+7)
Alamo Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 11 Utah vs. Texas (+6.5)
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn (-8)
Citrus Bowl -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC
No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 14 Michigan (+7)
Rose Bowl -- 5 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (-2.5)
Sugar Bowl -- 8:45 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor (+7.5)
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl -- 3 p.m., TV: ESPN
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College (+7)
Gator Bowl -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Indiana vs. Tennessee (PK)
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Ohio vs. Nevada (+6.5)
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl -- 11:30 a.m., TV: ESPN
Southern Miss vs. Tulane (-7)
Monday, Jan. 6
LendingTree Bowl -- 7:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Louisiana vs. Miami (OH) (+14)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
DIII school loses after missed PAT
It wasn't exactly like the Egg Bowl, but it was pretty similar
-
Ranking the 2019 Heisman contenders
Here's what Dennis Dodd's Heisman Trophy ballot would look like
-
Complete 2019-20 bowl game rankings
Not all bowl games are created equal, and we prove that by ranking every one on this year's...
-
South Florida hires Clemson's Jeff Scott
Scott has been with the Clemson program as a coach since 2008
-
Mizzou nearing deal with Eli Drinkwitz
Drinkwitz is one of the fastest-rising stars in the college coaching profession
-
2019 coaching carousel, tracker, grades
The 2019-20 coaching carousel is already in full swing with multiple in-season firings already
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game