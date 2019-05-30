2019 college football early odds, lines: Ohio State an underdog to Michigan, LSU favored at Texas

Golden Nugget casino released its 2019 college football game of year lines on Thursday, and there are several surprising lines involving major college football matchups.

The most surprising line on the board is that Ohio State is more than a field goal underdog at Michigan. The Buckeyes, of course, have won 14 of the last 15 matchups in the rivalry, including a 62-39 shellacking last year in Columbus in a game that decided the Big Ten East.

Notre Dame's road trips to Georgia and Michigan also stand out, as well as big-time rivalries like LSU-Alabama and Miami-Florida State are just a few of the games to keep an eye on as the lines continue to fluctuate throughout the course of the offseason.

Here are some of the more interesting lines from Golden Nugget's odds board (h/t: WagerTalk.com):