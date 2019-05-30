2019 college football early odds, lines: Ohio State an underdog to Michigan, LSU favored at Texas

Some of the biggest matchups of 2019 already have betting lines available to the public

Golden Nugget casino released its 2019 college football game of year lines on Thursday, and there are several surprising lines involving major college football matchups. 

The most surprising line on the board is that Ohio State is more than a field goal underdog at Michigan. The Buckeyes, of course, have won 14 of the last 15 matchups in the rivalry, including a 62-39 shellacking last year in Columbus in a game that decided the Big Ten East. 

Notre Dame's road trips to Georgia and Michigan also stand out, as well as big-time rivalries like LSU-Alabama and Miami-Florida State are just a few of the games to keep an eye on as the lines continue to fluctuate throughout the course of the offseason. 

Here are some of the more interesting lines from Golden Nugget's odds board (h/t: WagerTalk.com):

DateMatchup

Aug. 25

Florida (-7.5) vs. Miami (in Orlando)

Aug. 31

Auburn (-3) vs. Oregon (in Arlington)

Sept. 7

Texas A&M (+17.5) at Clemson

Sept. 7

LSU (-2) at Texas

Sept. 14

Oklahoma (-11) at UCLA

Sept. 21

Notre Dame (+9.5) at Georgia

Sept. 21

Michigan (-5) at Wisconsin

Sept. 28

Ohio State (-10) at Nebraska

Sept. 28

USC (+9.5) at Washington

Oct. 5

Auburn (+7) at Florida

Oct. 12

USC (+12.5) at Notre Dame

Oct. 12

Florida (+4.5) at LSU

Oct. 12

Alabama (-14) at Texas A&M

Oct. 12

Oklahoma (-6.5) vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 19

Oregon (+6) at Washington

Oct. 19

Michigan (+4.5) at Penn State

Oct. 26

Auburn (+9.5) at LSU

Oct. 26

Notre Dame (+6) at Michigan 

Nov. 2Miami (+1.5) at Florida State
Nov. 2Georgia (-3.5) vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 2Oregon (-1) at USC
Nov. 9LSU (+16) at Alabama
Nov. 16Georgia (-7.5) at Auburn
Nov. 16Michigan State (+13.5) at Michigan
Nov. 23Texas (-7) at Baylor
Nov. 23Penn State (+10.5) at Ohio State
Nov. 29Iowa (PK) at Nebraska
Nov. 30Ohio State (+3.5) at Michigan
Nov. 30Alabama (-13) at Auburn
Nov. 30Notre Dame (-5.5) at Stanford
Nov. 30Florida State (+14) at Florida
