2019 college football early odds, lines: Ohio State an underdog to Michigan, LSU favored at Texas
Some of the biggest matchups of 2019 already have betting lines available to the public
Golden Nugget casino released its 2019 college football game of year lines on Thursday, and there are several surprising lines involving major college football matchups.
The most surprising line on the board is that Ohio State is more than a field goal underdog at Michigan. The Buckeyes, of course, have won 14 of the last 15 matchups in the rivalry, including a 62-39 shellacking last year in Columbus in a game that decided the Big Ten East.
Notre Dame's road trips to Georgia and Michigan also stand out, as well as big-time rivalries like LSU-Alabama and Miami-Florida State are just a few of the games to keep an eye on as the lines continue to fluctuate throughout the course of the offseason.
Here are some of the more interesting lines from Golden Nugget's odds board (h/t: WagerTalk.com):
|Date
|Matchup
Aug. 25
Florida (-7.5) vs. Miami (in Orlando)
Aug. 31
Auburn (-3) vs. Oregon (in Arlington)
Sept. 7
Texas A&M (+17.5) at Clemson
Sept. 7
LSU (-2) at Texas
Sept. 14
Oklahoma (-11) at UCLA
Sept. 21
Notre Dame (+9.5) at Georgia
Sept. 21
Michigan (-5) at Wisconsin
Sept. 28
Ohio State (-10) at Nebraska
Sept. 28
USC (+9.5) at Washington
Oct. 5
Auburn (+7) at Florida
Oct. 12
USC (+12.5) at Notre Dame
Oct. 12
Florida (+4.5) at LSU
Oct. 12
Alabama (-14) at Texas A&M
Oct. 12
Oklahoma (-6.5) vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 19
Oregon (+6) at Washington
Oct. 19
Michigan (+4.5) at Penn State
Oct. 26
Auburn (+9.5) at LSU
Oct. 26
Notre Dame (+6) at Michigan
|Nov. 2
|Miami (+1.5) at Florida State
|Nov. 2
|Georgia (-3.5) vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
|Nov. 2
|Oregon (-1) at USC
|Nov. 9
|LSU (+16) at Alabama
|Nov. 16
|Georgia (-7.5) at Auburn
|Nov. 16
|Michigan State (+13.5) at Michigan
|Nov. 23
|Texas (-7) at Baylor
|Nov. 23
|Penn State (+10.5) at Ohio State
|Nov. 29
|Iowa (PK) at Nebraska
|Nov. 30
|Ohio State (+3.5) at Michigan
|Nov. 30
|Alabama (-13) at Auburn
|Nov. 30
|Notre Dame (-5.5) at Stanford
|Nov. 30
|Florida State (+14) at Florida
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Game times for first three weeks of CFB
The early season TV slate is taking shape
-
SEC game times set for Weeks 1-3
SEC fans, you are now free to make your travel plans for Weeks 1-3 of the season
-
Things to know: Bru McCoy transfer saga
McCoy initially enrolled early at USC before transferring to Texas, but now could transfer...
-
SEC on CBS schedule announced
Alabama and South Carolina haven't played since the Gamecocks win in 2010
-
Tennessee LB retiring from football
Kirkland battled knee issues and additional injuries throughout his college career
-
SEC sets review of football officiating
Discussions about such a review began before some controversial calls occurred in 2018