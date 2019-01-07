2019 College Football Hall of Fame: Vince Young, 'Rocket' Ismail headline star-studded class

Former Texas quarterback Vince Young headlines a star-studded class of 13 players and two coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class," National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments. The class will be part of a momentous year as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football this season."

Some of the more familiar names joining Young are former Notre Dame receiver and returner Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, USC defensive back Troy Polamalu and Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis. Here's a list of all 13 players being inducted.

Terrell Buckley, DB, Florida State (1989-91)

Rickey Dixon, DB, Oklahoma (1984-87)

London Fletcher, LB, John Carroll (1995-97)

Jacob Green, DL, Texas A&M (1977-79)

Torry Holt, WR, NC State (1995-98)

Raghib Ismail, WR, Notre Dame (1988-90)

Darren McFadden, RB, Arkansas (2005-07)

Jake Plummer, QB, Arizona State (1993-96)

Troy Polamalu, DB, USC (1999-02)

Joe Thomas, OL, Wisconsin (2003-06)

Lorenzo White, RB, Michigan State (1984-87)

Patrick Willis, LB, Ole Miss (2004-06)

Vince Young, QB, Texas (2003-05)

Two coaches will also join the 13-player class. Dennis Erickson, who went 179-96-1 during a coaching career that saw him win two national titles at Miami, as well as conference titles at Idaho, Oregon State, and Arizona State. Joining Erickson is Joe Taylor, who coached at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M and posted a record of 232-97-4 with four national championships and 10 conference titles over 30 years in coaching.

All 15 members of the class will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York City on Dec. 10.