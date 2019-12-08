2019 College Football Playoff odds, games, lines: LSU and Clemson open as favorites in semifinals

The College Football Playoff field has been set and so have the matchups. On Dec. 28, No. 1 LSU will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will face off in the Fiesta Bowl.

The field of four isn't a shock, but the lines for these games are always interesting. According to Las Vegas' SuperBook, The top-rated Tigers are a 9.5-point favorite over the Sooners. Clemson, meanwhile, is a 2.5-point favorite over Ohio State. Previous odds at some Vegas books actually had Ohio State as the favorite, but that was before the matchups were set.

College Football Playoff Odds

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (+9.5)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (-2.5)

There's some history with these teams. For example, Clemson and Ohio State faced off in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal in 2016, which was a 31-0 win for the Tigers. Obviously, Vegas expects a much closer game in terms of betting value this time around. It'll be interesting to see if that line moves around and maybe switches to Ohio State.

While the Peach Bowl is a neutral-site game, it'll definitely feel more like a home matchup for LSU, probably why the line is nearly double digits. It is already there in some books, like Caesar's, and may get there in others soon.