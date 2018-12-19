2019 College football recruiting rankings: Where teams stand during early National Signing Day

The 2018 college football Early Signing Period is here. For recruiting beatniks, this is Christmas before Christmas, and as we saw last year, it's when a large chunk of a recruiting class comes together. As such, there are a number of high-profile commitments coming throughout the day as teams start to cement their Class of 2019. The early signing period lasts through Friday evening, so there could still be some adjustments as the day comes to a close.

But since no signing period is complete without some drama, this is also a big day for decommitments and flips. However things shake out with blue-chip players and top programs, we'll be here throughout the day keeping you up to date on the biggest stories. To help you keep track of it all, we have our 247Sports Composite rankings in a table below reflecting the top 10 classes.

For context, programs need to recruit at about a top-10 level to realistically compete and win the College Football Playoff National Championship. So, yes, recruiting is absolutely the lifeblood of this sport.

You can view the table for this year's top 10 classes below. Be sure to check back throughout the day as these rankings will change as commitments (and decommitments) come in. Click the link at the end to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Use the code ESD18 to get your first month for $1!