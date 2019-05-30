2019 college football schedule: Game times, channels set for biggest tilts of first three weeks

The early season TV slate is taking shape

We celebrated Memorial Day on Monday, and while it's a day to remember those Americans who gave their lives for their country, it's also the unofficial beginning of summer. And when it's unofficially summer, that means something else.

It's almost football season.

The latest rite of offseason passage came Thursday when schools across the country began releasing game times and networks for their early season games. So now we not only know who teams will be playing over the first three to four weeks of the season, but when and where we can watch those games.

It's only a matter of time before those Memorial Day cookouts turn into Labor Day cookouts and football will be here. For now, we'll just have to stare at the schedule and wait. While this is far from a complete list of games that will be played in the first few weeks, it's a list of some of the bigger games that will be taking place. Plan accordingly.

All times listed are Eastern.

DateTimeGameNetwork

Aug. 25

7 p.m.

Miami vs. Florida (in Orlando)

ESPN

Aug. 30

7 p.m.

Wisconsin at South Florida

ESPN

Aug. 31

3:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Duke (in Atlanta)

ABC

Aug. 31

3:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte)

ESPN

Aug. 31

4 p.m.

Northwestern at Stanford

Fox

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

Auburn vs Oregon (in Arlington)

ABC

Sept. 1

7:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma

ABC

Sept. 2

8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN

Sept. 7

3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Clemson

ABC

Sept. 7

3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Colorado

Fox

Sept. 7

7:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas

ABC

Sept. 7

10:30 p.m.

Stanford at USC

ESPN

Sept. 14

Noon

NC State at West Virginia

FS1

Sept. 14

3:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCF

ESPN

Sept. 14

4 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State

FS1

Sept. 14

4 p.m.

Arizona State at Michigan State

Fox

Sept. 14

8 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCLA

Fox

