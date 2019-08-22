2019 college football win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks over 6.5 wins for Kentucky

Florida, Miami, Hawaii and Arizona all kick their college football seasons off on Saturday, Aug. 24, but the rest of the nation still has a week to go. That means there's still plenty of time to lock in picks on 2019 college football win totals, and with 130 FBS teams to evaluate, there are plenty of ways to find value. Alabama and Clemson, who met in last year's title game, are both going off with college football win totals 2019 of 11.5, tied for the highest in the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, UTSA, coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign in 2018, has the lowest projected win total at two. Whether you're looking for value at the top or bottom of the college football odds board, or anywhere in between, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. It'll help you lock in optimal 2019 college football picks on season-long win totals.

Kentucky Wildcats are projected to go well over their 2019 college football win total of 6.5.

Kentucky was one of the most surprising teams in college football last season, rolling to a 9-3 regular season record that was capped off by knocking off No. 13 Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats also knocked off ranked opponents Florida and Mississippi State during the regular season, while also collecting wins over South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Louisville.

The Wildcats will need to replace the production of star running back Benny Snell Jr., now with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, but they do return starting quarterback Terry Wilson Jr., a dual-threat who accounted for almost 2,400 yards of total offense and 15 touchdowns in 2018. Wilson has top receiver Lynn Bowden (67 catches, 745 yards) back. Defensively, the return of linebackers Kash Daniel and Boogie Watson should help stabilize a defense that lost edge rusher Josh Allen, who went No. 7 overall in the draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Additionally, the schedule works in Kentucky's favor. The Wildcats have very winnable non-conference games against Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Tennessee-Martin. They crushed Louisville 56-10 on the road last year and appear to have the upper-hand in that rivalry as well. If Kentucky gets those four wins, that leaves them needing just three in SEC play to pass 6.5. And with a very manageable duo of SEC West opponents, Arkansas and Mississippi State, and other foes like Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt on the schedule, the model sees the Wildcats going over with room to spare.

Oklahoma Sooners have finished with double-digit wins four straight seasons, but now must replace No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray with Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts. Oddsmakers set their 2019 season win total at 10.

