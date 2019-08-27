2019 college football win totals, odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks under 10 wins for Ohio State

Although the first weekend of the 2019 college football schedule saw Florida outlast Miami in Orlando and Hawaii survive visiting Arizona on a last-second stop, the full start to the season comes this week. It's a four-day gorge of college football games from sea to shining sea. There are only a few days to lock in picks on 2019 college football win totals, and with 130 FBS teams to evaluate, there are plenty of ways to identify value. Vegas has pegged Nick Saban and Alabama for 11.5 wins, but can the Tide hit one of the largest college football win totals 2019? Alabama's Week 1 opponent, Duke, has a projected total of just 5.5 in the post-Daniel Jones era. Should you go over or under on the Blue Devils? Whether you're looking for value at the top or bottom of the board, or anywhere in between, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. It'll help you lock in optimal 2019 college football picks on season-long win totals.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it's locked in on Vegas' projected 2019 college football win totals and made its predictions for every single team. You can see the full results at SportsLine.

We can tell you the model says the Ohio State Buckeyes go under their 2019 college football win total of 10.

Perhaps the biggest question mark in Columbus isn't in any particular personnel grouping, but instead with rookie head coach Ryan Day. Still shy of his 40th birthday, Day takes over for the retired Urban Meyer as the head coach of one of the premier programs in the country. Georgia transfer Justin Fields won the starting quarterback job, with the new coach saying Fields is the "closest thing I've seen to Cam Newton." That said, the Buckeyes still have major question marks on defense, as Ohio State tied for 71st nationally last season in total defense by allowing 403.4 yards per game and giving up over 30 points five times.

Going on the road to a resurgent No. 24 Nebraska and then to Ann Arbor to close out the season with No. 7 Michigan, the model sees too many roadblocks for Ohio State in 2019. In fact, it's projecting 9.4 wins for the Buckeyes, more than a half-game under its Vegas win total.

The model has also unearthed major discrepancies for four other college football teams, and generated each team's exact win total this season, including the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners have finished with double-digit wins four straight seasons, but now must replace No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray with Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts. Oddsmakers set their 2019 season win total at 10, and the projection model has a strong opinion on their future.

So which teams sail past their projected win totals? And how many wins will every single college football team have this season? Visit SportsLine now to get the top college football win total picks, plus see every team's projected record, all from the model that finished last year on a blistering 49-28 run, and find out.