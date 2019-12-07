2019 Conference USA Championship Game odds, line: FAU vs. UAB picks, predictions from proven computer

The Owls will try to win their second conference title in three years when Lane Kiiffin and Florida Atlantic (9-3) host the defending champion UAB Blazers in the 2019 Conference USA Championship Game on Saturday. This could be Kiffin's last game in Boca Raton as his name has been heavily linked to the open job at Ole Miss, though no formal announcement has been made. The Blazers also are 9-3 and have won consecutive division titles, and they defeated Middle Tennessee in the title game last season. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., and it will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The Owls are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Florida Atlantic vs. UAB odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before considering any FAU vs. UAB picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.



Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for UAB vs. FAU in the Conference USA Championship Game 2019:

UAB vs. FAU spread: Owls -8.5

UAB vs. FAU over-under: 49.5

UAB vs. FAU money line: Owls -300, Blazers +240

FAU: TE Harrison Bryant has topped 70 receiving yards in eight games.

UAB: Blazers are averaging 240.6 rushing yards over their past three games.

FAU is 4-1 against the spread in its last five conference games, and the defense could have a field day on Saturday. The Owls lead the nation with 19 interceptions, and the Blazers have thrown more picks than any other FBS team with 17. Cornerback Meiko Dotson has picked off eight (tied for most in FBS), and FAU also has recovered 10 fumbles and blocked three kicks. Linebacker Akileis Leroy has three interceptions and leads the team with 7.5 sacks.

The Owls are coming off a 34-17 victory against Southern Miss, their fifth win in a row, and they are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up win. Quarterback Chris Robison threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the regular-season finale, and BJ Emmons ran for 71 yards and a score. Emmons has played in the last two games after breaking his ankle in the season opener. Bryant, the team's leading receiver with 965 yards, scored three touchdowns against the Golden Eagles.

The Owls appear to have more talent on paper, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Florida Atlantic vs. UAB spread in the Conference USA Championship Game 2019.

The Blazers are 27-13-1 against the spread in their last 41 games overall and the team is built on defense. The unit is sixth in the nation with 43 sacks and UAB has recovered 13 fumbles. Linebackers Kristopher Moll, Noah Wilder and Jordan Smith set the tone. Smith leads the team with 10 sacks, while Moll has nine and has forced four fumbles. Smith also is the leading tackler with 88, while Wilder is second with 73.

UAB's offense relies on its running game as it seeks consistency at quarterback. Tyler Johnston has missed the past two games with a knee injury but could return, and Dylan Hopkins has filled in as the starting QB. Three running backs have topped 400 yards this season for the Blazers, who are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games following a straight-up win.

So who wins UAB vs. Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship Game 2019?