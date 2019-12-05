2019 Conference USA Championship Game odds, line: UAB vs. FAU picks, predictions from advanced model

It's a battle of 9-3 teams when the UAB Blazers take on the FAU Owls in the 2019 Conference USA Championship Game on Saturday. The Owls have won eight of their last nine games after starting the season with losses to Ohio State and UCF. The Blazers, meanwhile, have won three straight and own the nation's fifth-ranked defense, allowing just 269.8 yards per game. Florida Atlantic counters with a team that scores 34.1 points per game and leads the nation in turnover margin at plus-19. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. The Owls are 7.5-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. UAB odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before locking in any Florida Atlantic vs. UAB picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has analyzed UAB vs. FAU from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for UAB vs. FAU in the Conference USA Championship Game 2019:

UAB vs. FAU spread: Owls -7.5

UAB vs. FAU over-under: 49.5

UAB vs. FAU money line: Owls -300, Blazers +240

FAU: TE Harrison Bryant has topped 70 receiving yards in eight games.

UAB: Blazers are averaging 240.6 rushing yards over their past three games.

The model has taken into account that the Owls are 4-1 against the spread in their last five conference games and the defense has forced 29 turnovers, with an FBS-high 19 interceptions. Meiko Dotson is tied for No. 1 in the nation with eight, while fellow cornerback James Pierre and linebacker Akileis Leroy have three apiece. Leroy also leads the team with 94 tackles.

FAU is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 games after accumulating fewer than 170 yards passing in the previous game. Quarterback Chris Robison threw for only 156 yards, but had three touchdown passes in a 34-17 win against Southern Miss last Saturday. Robison has thrown for 3,129 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, and senior tight end Harrison Bryant has been his top target, catching 61 passes for 965 yards and six touchdowns.

The Owls appear to have more talent on paper, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Florida Atlantic vs. UAB spread in the Conference USA Championship Game 2019.

The Blazers are 27-13-1 against the spread in their last 41 games overall and the team is built on defense. The unit is sixth in the nation with 43 sacks and UAB has recovered 13 fumbles. Linebackers Kristopher Moll, Noah Wilder and Jordan Smith set the tone. Smith leads the team with 10 sacks, while Moll has nine and has forced four fumbles. Smith also is the leading tackler with 88, while Wilder is second with 73.

UAB's offense relies on its running game as it seeks consistency at quarterback. Tyler Johnston has missed the past two games with a knee injury but could return, and Dylan Hopkins has filled in as the starting QB. Three running backs have topped 400 yards this season for the Blazers, who are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games following a straight-up win.

So who wins UAB vs. Florida Atlantic in the Conference USA Championship Game 2019? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the UAB vs. FAU spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.