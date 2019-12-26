2019 Cotton Bowl odds, line: Penn State vs. Memphis picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The No. 17 Memphis Tigers look to finish the season perfect against Top 25 opponents when they take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. The Tigers (12-1) are 3-0 against Top 25 foes this season and have won seven in a row following a 30-28 loss to Temple on Oct. 12. The Nittany Lions (10-2) are 3-2 against Top 25 opponents and have lost two of their last four games after starting the season 8-0.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. is set for noon ET on Saturday. This is the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Nittany Lions are seven-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Memphis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any Memphis vs. Penn State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Memphis vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Memphis spread: Penn State -7

Penn State vs. Memphis over-under: 60.5 points

Penn State vs. Memphis money line: Memphis +201, Penn State -248

Memphis +201, Penn State -248 MEM: 8-4 against the spread

PSU: 4-1 against the spread away from home

The model knows Penn State's defense is a big reason for its success. The Nittany Lions are fifth in the country in run defense at 97.7 yards per game, 10th in sacks with 39.0 (3.25 per game) and 24th in total defense at 330.2 yards per game. The Nittany Lions are also 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games following an against the spread loss.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford (leg) is expected to be back from injury. He leads the Nittany Lions, completing 178-of-299 passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns, while rushing 103 times for 374 yards and another five touchdowns. Clifford has thrown for four touchdowns in a game twice this year, the last coming against Michigan State on Oct. 26.

But just because the Nittany Lions have been dominant for much of the season does not guarantee they will cover the Penn State vs. Memphis spread in the Cotton Bowl 2019.

That's because the Tigers have been red-hot and are coming off their first outright conference title since 1969. The Tigers won the AAC West Division for the third season in a row after defeating Cincinnati in the regular-season finale for their 500th win in program history. They followed that up with a win over the Bearcats in the AAC title game.

Junior quarterback Brady White has had a hot hand, completing 237-of-369 passes for 3,560 yards and 33 touchdowns. Over the past five games, White has thrown for 13 touchdowns, including a five-TD performance against Houston on Nov. 16.

