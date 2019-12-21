2019 Cure Bowl odds, line: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty picks, predictions from proven simulation on 8-2 roll

After losing three of their last five regular-season games, the Liberty Flames look to turn their fortunes around when they face the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2019 Cure Bowl on Saturday in Orlando, Fla. The Flames (7-5), who outscored their opponents 404-349, had a season-high five-game winning streak from Sept. 14 until Oct. 26, while the Eagles, who outscored their foes 350-343, won seven of their last 11. The game, to be played at Exploria Stadium, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are favored by six points in the latest Liberty vs. Georgia Southern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Liberty vs. Georgia Southern picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. Georgia Southern. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it has generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Georgia Southern vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern spread: Georgia Southern -6

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 58 points

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern money line: Liberty +158, Georgia Southern -186

LIB: Averaging 290.5 passing yards per game

GAS: 2-0 in bowl games

The model knows Georgia Southern has seen plenty of success since moving to the FBS level, with four winning seasons in six years. Under third year coach Chad Lunsford, the Eagles are 19-12. Georgia Southern is also 16-7 against the spread in its last 23 games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points.

Leading the Eagles' offensive attack is junior quarterback Shai Werts, who has completed 57-of-108 attempts for 704 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing 149 times for 676 yards and five scores. He has passed for seven touchdowns in the last four games, while rushing for four more in that span.

But just because the Eagles have been hot does not guarantee they will cover the Georgia Southern vs. Liberty spread in the Cure Bowl 2019.

Under the guidance of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, Liberty has put together one of the top offenses in the nation during the regular season and finished 21st in passing offense at 290.5 yards per game, completing 241 of 417 passes for 3,486 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Flames were tied for 17th in the country with just six interceptions allowed, and finished 31st in scoring offense at 33.7 points per game.

Senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is the Flames' top target with 74 receptions for 1,333 yards (18.0 average) and nine touchdowns. In a 31-24 loss at BYU on Nov. 9, he had a season-high 10 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. He also had an eight-catch, 174-yard and two-touchdown game in a win against Buffalo on Sept. 14.

So who wins Georgia Southern vs. Liberty in the Cure Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Liberty vs. Georgia Southern spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.