2019 Cure Bowl odds, line: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

Relative newcomers to the FBS level meet in the 2019 Cure Bowl when the Liberty Flames battle the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday from Orlando. The Flames (7-5) are playing as an independent in just their second year at the FBS level, while the Eagles (7-5) finished second in the Sun Belt Conference East Division. Kickoff from Exploria Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Georgia Southern is making its second straight bowl appearance and third overall.

The Eagles are four-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Liberty odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5.

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern spread: Georgia Southern -4

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 58.5 points

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern money line: Liberty +158, Georgia Southern -186

LIB: Averaging 290.5 passing yards per game

GAS: 2-0 in bowl games

The model knows Georgia Southern has known nothing but success since moving to the FBS level, with four winning seasons in six years. Under third year coach Chad Lunsford, the Eagles are 19-12. Georgia Southern is also 16-7 against the spread in its last 23 games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points.

Leading the Eagles' offensive attack is junior quarterback Shai Werts, who has completed 57-of-108 attempts for 704 yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing 149 times for 676 yards and five scores. He has passed for seven touchdowns in the last four games, while rushing for four more in that span.

But just because the Eagles have been hot does not guarantee they will cover the Georgia Southern vs. Liberty spread in the Cure Bowl 2019.

That's because Liberty has also come on strong after a 0-2 start, winning seven of its last 10. In two seasons, The Flames have compiled a 13-11 mark, including a 6-6 record in 2018, becoming just the ninth team in NCAA history to finish with a .500 record or better during its first FBS season.

Offensively, the Flames are led by senior quarterback Stephen Calvert, who has completed 233-of-396 passes for 3,393 yards and 26 touchdowns. Over his last four games of the regular season, Calvert threw for more than 300 yards twice and lobbed 10 touchdown passes. He went for 474 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-21 win over Massachusetts on Nov. 2.

