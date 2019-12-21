2019 Cure Bowl odds, line: Georgia Southern vs. Liberty picks, top predictions from simulation on 8-2 run

The Georgia Southern Eagles will look to clamp down on the Liberty Flames when they meet Saturday in the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. The Eagles (7-5) have one of the nation's most opportunistic defenses, while the Flames (7-5) have done a good job taking care of the football. The game will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Georgia Southern is sixth in defensive touchdowns with four on two fumble returns and two interceptions, while Liberty is tied for 44th in the country with a plus-3 turnover ratio.

The Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Liberty vs. Georgia Southern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 58.5.

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern spread: Georgia Southern -5.5

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 58.5 points

Liberty vs. Georgia Southern money line: Liberty +158, Georgia Southern -186

LIB: Averaging 290.5 passing yards per game

GAS: 2-0 in bowl games

Georgia Southern has the edge over Liberty in a number of statistical categories, and leads the nation with zero interceptions allowed on offense. The Eagles are 18th in turnover margin at plus-7, 11th in fewest penalties with 56 for 468 yards, tied for 21st with 10 fumble recoveries, are 29th in allowing the fewest first downs with 223 and 38th in rushing defense, allowing just 136.7 yards per game.

Defensively, the Eagles are led by junior linebacker Rashad Byrd and sophomore linebacker Reynard Ellis. Byrd leads Georgia Southern with 79 tackles, including 41 solo, while Ellis has 77 tackles, including 50 solo. Byrd also has two sacks, two passes defensed, two interceptions -- including one for a touchdown -- two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown. Ellis also has two sacks with three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

But just because the Eagles have some edges does not guarantee they will cover the Georgia Southern vs. Liberty spread in the Cure Bowl 2019.

Under the guidance of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, Liberty has put together one of the top offenses in the nation during the regular season and finished 21st in passing offense at 290.5 yards per game, completing 241 of 417 passes for 3,486 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Flames were tied for 17th in the country with just six interceptions allowed, and finished 31st in scoring offense at 33.7 points per game.

Senior wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is the Flames' top target with 74 receptions for 1,333 yards (18.0 average) and nine touchdowns. In a 31-24 loss at BYU on Nov. 9, he had a season-high 10 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. He also had an eight-catch, 174-yard and two-touchdown game in a win against Buffalo on Sept. 14.

