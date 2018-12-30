2019 Fiesta Bowl odds, line: LSU vs. UCF picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl will be a clash of top-15 teams as No. 11 LSU takes on No. 7 UCF at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites with the total at 55.5 in the latest LSU vs. UCF odds. The Knights will be without star quarterback McKenzie Milton for the 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, but the pursuit of a second consecutive New Year's Six victory should keep the underdogs motivated. So before you make your 2019 Fiesta Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the LSU vs. Central Florida picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that UCF losing Milton was a blow, but the rushing attack is even better with Darriel Mack Jr. at quarterback. Mack ran for four touchdowns in UCF's comeback win over Memphis during the AAC Championship Game, and he appears to have a slight speed edge over Milton.

Combined with Greg McRae, Taj McGowan and Adrian Killins (who is questionable with a lower-body injury), the Knights can throw together a multitude of backfield combinations and attack opposing defenses in a variety of ways. McRae in particular has been at his best down the stretch, as he's averaging nearly 136 yards with eight touchdowns in his past six games.

But just because Central Florida can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover the Fiesta Bowl spread.

Even with cornerback Greedy Williams sitting out to prepare for the NFL, LSU's defense is still full of pro-caliber talent. The Tigers have also forced 23 turnovers this season.

In particular, safety Grant Delpit has been arguably the most important player for LSU. He can impact the game in a variety of ways, with 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions on the season.

