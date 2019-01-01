2019 Fiesta Bowl odds, line: LSU vs. UCF picks, top predictions from model on 45-25 run

The 2019 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will pit undefeated Central Florida against one of the most well-respected programs in the country in LSU. A second undefeated season with a new head coach would go a long way towards vindicating the UCF football program, but LSU (9-3) certainly won't be making it easy at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl when this matchup gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. The No. 11 Tigers are 7.5-point favorites over No. 7 UCF with the total set at 58 in the latest LSU vs. Central Florida odds. But before you make your own 2019 Fiesta Bowl picks, be sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's LSU vs. Central Florida picks and predictions.

The model knows that UCF losing Milton was a blow, but the rushing attack is even better with Darriel Mack Jr. at quarterback. Mack ran for four touchdowns in UCF's comeback win over Memphis during the AAC Championship Game, and he appears to have a slight speed edge over Milton.

Combined with Greg McRae, Taj McGowan and Adrian Killins (who is questionable with a lower-body injury), the Knights can throw together a multitude of backfield combinations and attack opposing defenses in a variety of ways. McRae in particular has been at his best down the stretch, as he's averaging nearly 136 yards with eight touchdowns in his past six games.

But just because Central Florida can run the ball doesn't mean they'll cover the Fiesta Bowl spread.

As both teams prepare for Fiesta Bowl 2019, one big advantage for LSU is the recent success of Joe Burrow at quarterback. For most of the season, Burrow was looked at as a game manager and he played that role well. He threw for just four interceptions all season long, but towards the end of the regular season he made strides towards being a true playmaker.

Burrow had a passer rating of 150 or higher in each of his last three starts, throwing for 772 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions and added a 100-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance in the marathon loss to Texas A&M. Even in that loss, Burrow repeatedly made plays to help advance the LSU cause and if the can do that against UCF, the talent edge for LSU should show through in the form of a cover.

