2019 First Responder Bowl odds: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan picks, predictions from proven model

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are looking to continue the Western Michigan Broncos' bowl woes when they meet in the 2019 First Responder Bowl on Monday. The Hilltoppers (8-4) tied for second in Conference-USA's East Division with Marshall at 6-2 this season, while the Broncos (7-5) were second in the MAC West Division at 5-3. The game from Gerald J. Ford Stadium is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Western Michigan has not fared well in bowl games, going 1-8 all-time, but finished 8-3 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan odds, up a point from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky picks of your own, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan spread: Western Kentucky -3.5

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan over-under: 54.5 points

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan money line: Western Kentucky -169, Western Michigan +144

WKU: Allowing just 20.1 points per game

WMU: Taking part in its fifth bowl game in six years.

The model knows defense has been a calling card this season for the Hilltoppers, who rank 30th nationally in total defense, allowing just 337.8 yards per game, and are 42nd in rushing defense, allowing 137.3 yards. Western Kentucky is effective at getting off the field on defense and is sixth in the nation in third down conversion percentage defense at .293.

Junior running back Gaej Walker has been a load for the opposition and leads the team in rushing with 226 carries for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in seven games, including in two of the past three. In the regular-season finale against Middle Tennessee State, Walker carried 14 times for 119 yards and one touchdown.

But just because the Hilltoppers have been on a roll of late does not guarantee they will cover the Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky spread in the First Responder Bowl 2019.

That's because the Broncos have also reached their fifth bowl game in the past six years. Western Michigan has piled up offense and is statistically the 22nd-best in the nation, averaging 457.3 yards per game. The Broncos, who lost their regular-season finale 17-14 at Northern Illinois, is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games after scoring fewer than 20 points in their previous game.

Offensively, Western Michigan is led by senior quarterback Jon Wassink, who has completed 222-of-371 passes for 2,904 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown for 300 yards in four games, including in a Nov. 12 win at Ohio when he connected on 23-of-34 passes for 322 yards and three TDs.

