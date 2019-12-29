2019 First Responder Bowl odds: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan picks, predictions from top model

Teams that finished the regular season strong collide on Monday when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2019 First Responder Bowl. The Hilltoppers (8-4) have won three straight and seven of nine, while the Broncos (7-5) have won three of their last four games. Kickoff from Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Tex., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and this will be the first meeting between the schools.

The Hilltoppers are three-point favorites in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan spread: Western Kentucky -3.5

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan over-under: 55 points

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan money line: Western Kentucky -169, Western Michigan +144

WKU: Allowing just 20.1 points per game

WMU: Taking part in its fifth bowl game in six years.

The model knows Western Kentucky comes into the game bowl-tested, compiling a 7-4 bowl record, including wins in three of its last four postseason games. This is the Hilltoppers' sixth bowl game since 2012 and fifth in the last six years. Western Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games following a straight-up win.

The Hilltoppers will be led by senior quarterback Ty Storey, who has completed 206-of-294 passes for 2,209 yards and 12 touchdowns. Storey has thrown two touchdown passes in three of the past four games, including two straight.

But just because the Hilltoppers have been on a roll of late does not guarantee they will cover the Western Michigan vs. Western Kentucky spread in the First Responder Bowl 2019.

That's because the Broncos have also reached their fifth bowl game in the past six years. Western Michigan has piled up offense and is statistically the 22nd-best in the nation, averaging 457.3 yards per game. The Broncos, who lost their regular-season finale 17-14 at Northern Illinois, is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games after scoring fewer than 20 points in their previous game.

Offensively, Western Michigan is led by senior quarterback Jon Wassink, who has completed 222-of-371 passes for 2,904 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown for 300 yards in four games, including in a Nov. 12 win at Ohio when he connected on 23-of-34 passes for 322 yards and three TDs.

