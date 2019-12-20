2019 Frisco Bowl odds, line: Utah State vs. Kent State picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

The Aggies will try to write a positive ending to a lost season when Utah State faces the Kent State Golden Flashes in the 2019 Frisco Bowl on Friday night. Utah State went 11-2 last season, losing the Mountain West Mountain division on a head-to-head tiebreaker, but the Aggies fell to 7-5 this season. That mark includes losses to four teams that spent time in the top 25, including a 42-6 setback to current No. 1 LSU. The Aggies have stars on defense and special teams, and the offense is led by junior quarterback Jordan Love, who plans to leave early to enter the NFL Draft. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Aggies are seven-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Kent State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 71. Before making any Kent State vs. Utah State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.



Now, it has broken down Utah State vs. Kent State. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are the betting lines and trends for Utah State vs. Kent State:

Utah State vs. Kent State spread: Aggies -7

Utah State vs. Kent State over-under: 71

Utah State vs. Kent State money line: Aggies -235, Golden Flashes +205

USU: WR Siaosi Mariner has a reception of at least 25 yards in 10 games.

KENT: QB Dustin Crum completed at least 73.9 percent of his passes in six games.

The model knows the Aggies are 4-3 against the spread in bowl games since 2004, and the defense has talent at all levels. Linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer has been rock solid, posting 85 tackles and an interception. Defensive end Tipa Galeai has a team-high five sacks, and safety Shaq Bond has three interceptions. On special teams, receiver Savon Scarver is fifth in the nation with a 29.3 kickoff return average and has two 100-yard return touchdowns.

Utah State is 18-8 against the spread as a favorite since 2016, and Love has a lot of talent to work with. He has thrown for 3,085 yards this season, and he has four receivers with more than 450 receiving yards. Siaosi Mariner has a team-high 874 yards and eight touchdowns, Jordan Nathan and Deven Thompkins have a combined 83 catches, and tight end Caleb Repp has 36 catches for 455 yards. Running back Gerold Bright has 31 receptions for 207 yards and has rushed for 827 yards.

The Aggies have the edge in talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Kent State vs. Utah State spread in the Frisco Bowl 2019.

The Golden Flashes went 6-2 against the spread this season as an underdog, and Crum leads a balanced FlashFast offense that averages 212.3 passing and 181.3 rushing yards. Crum leads Kent State in both categories, throwing for 2,333 yards and running for 560, with a combined 23 touchdowns. Running backs Will Matthews and Xavier Williams have combined for an additional 888 yards and five TDs, with each averaging better than 4.6 yards per carry.

The defense and special teams units make big plays for Kent State, which covered the spread in eight of its 12 games this season. The Golden Flashes have blocked two kicks, and Jamal Parker is 14th in the nation in kickoff return average at 26.6 yards. Parker also has three interceptions for a defense that has 21 sacks and forced 15 turnovers.

So who wins Utah State vs. Kent State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Utah State vs. Kent State spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.