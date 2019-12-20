2019 Frisco Bowl odds, spread: Utah State vs. Kent State picks, best predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

The Golden Flashes will seek the first bowl victory in program history when Kent State takes on the Utah State Aggies in the 2019 Frisco Bowl on Friday. The Golden Flashes won three in a row to earn just their fourth bowl bid, and first since 2012, with a 6-6 record. Kent State relies on a versatile quarterback in Dustin Crum, who doesn't make mistakes, and went 8-3 against the spread versus FBS teams. Meanwhile, the Under has hit in two of Utah State's three games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex.

The Aggies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Kent State odds, down from an open of nine, while the over-under for total points scored is up to 68 after opening at 65. Before making any Kent State vs. Utah State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Utah State vs. Kent State spread: Aggies -6.5

Utah State vs. Kent State over-under: 68

Utah State vs. Kent State money line: Aggies -235, Golden Flashes +205

USU: WR Siaosi Mariner has a reception of at least 25 yards in 10 games.

KENT: QB Dustin Crum completed at least 73.9 percent of his passes in six games.

The model knows Love has impressed scouts with his arm strength and has passed for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Aggies, who are 16-5 against the spread as a favorite since 2017. He has several receiving options, led by Siaosi Mariner with 56 catches for 874 yards and eight TDs, while tight end Caleb Repp has 36 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns.

The Aggies are 9-5 against the spread in non-conference games since 2017 and the defense has recovered nine fumbles (tied for ninth in FBS). Junior defensive end Justus Te'i has recovered three of them and has 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Tipa Galeai has five sacks and 48 tackles off the other end and also has a recovery.

The Aggies have the edge in talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Kent State vs. Utah State spread in the Frisco Bowl 2019.

The Golden Flashes went 6-2 against the spread this season as an underdog, and Crum leads a balanced FlashFast offense that averages 212.3 passing and 181.3 rushing yards. Crum leads Kent State in both categories, throwing for 2,333 yards and running for 560, with a combined 23 touchdowns. Running backs Will Matthews and Xavier Williams have combined for an additional 888 yards and five TDs, with each averaging better than 4.6 yards per carry.

The defense and special teams units make big plays for Kent State, which covered the spread in eight of its 12 games this season. The Golden Flashes have blocked two kicks, and Jamal Parker is 14th in the nation in kickoff return average at 26.6 yards. Parker also has three interceptions for a defense that has 21 sacks and forced 15 turnovers.

