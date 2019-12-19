2019 Frisco Bowl odds, spread: Utah State vs. Kent State picks, top predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

Quarterback Jordan Love will get one last chance to impress NFL scouts when the Utah State Aggies take on the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Frisco Bowl on Friday. The junior has said he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The Aggies went 7-5 in the Mountain West after going 11-2 last season, but two losses were to teams that were ranked at the time, including now-No. 1 LSU. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Aggies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Kent State odds, down from an open of nine, while the over-under for total points scored is up to 67.5. Before making any Kent State vs. Utah State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.



Now, it has broken down Utah State vs. Kent State. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are the betting lines and trends for Utah State vs. Kent State:

Utah State vs. Kent State spread: Aggies -6.5

Utah State vs. Kent State over-under: 67.5

Utah State vs. Kent State money line: Aggies -235, Golden Flashes +205

USU: WR Siaosi Mariner has a reception of at least 25 yards in 10 games.

KENT: QB Dustin Crum completed at least 73.9 percent of his passes in six games.

The model knows Love has impressed scouts with his arm strength and has passed for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Aggies, who are 16-5 against the spread as a favorite since 2017. He has several receiving options, led by Siaosi Mariner with 56 catches for 874 yards and eight TDs, while tight end Caleb Repp has 36 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns.

The Aggies are 9-5 against the spread in non-conference games since 2017 and the defense has recovered nine fumbles (tied for ninth in FBS). Junior defensive end Justus Te'i has recovered three of them and has 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Tipa Galeai has five sacks and 48 tackles off the other end and also has a recovery.

The Aggies have the edge in talent, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Kent State vs. Utah State spread in the Frisco Bowl 2019.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread in their last four games and Crum is the focal point of the offense. He has thrown 18 touchdown passes with just two interceptions and leads the team in rushing with 560 yards. Receiver Isaiah McKoy averages 15 yards on his 71 receptions and has scored seven touchdowns. Mike Carrigan also can make plays, putting up 534 yards on 38 catches, with five TDs.

Senior Jamal Parker is the star of the defense and special teams for Kent State, which has covered in five straight games as an underdog. The cornerback has three interceptions and also averages 26.6 yards on kickoff returns, taking one back 96 yards for a touchdown.

So who wins Utah State vs. Kent State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Utah State vs. Kent State spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.