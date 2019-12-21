2019 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line, spread: UCF vs. Marshall picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The UCF Knights attempt to end the season with six wins in their final seven games when they face the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl on Monday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Knights (9-3) are coming off their 34th victory in 38 contests, a 34-7 rout of South Florida on Nov. 29. Central Florida is riding an eight-game winning streak versus Marshall and is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine meetings.

The Knights are 17.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 61.5 in the latest Central Florida vs. Marshall odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any UCF vs. Marshall picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has analyzed UCF vs. Marshall from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can go to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for UCF vs. Marshall:

UCF vs. Marshall spread: Knights -17.5

UCF vs. Marshall over-under: 61.5 points

UCF vs. Marshall money line: Knights -890, Thundering Herd +580

UCF: RB Adrian Killins Jr. is averaging 7.2 yards per carry

MAR: RB Brenden Knox has exactly half of the team's 488 rushing attempts

The model knows that the Knights possess an offense that is high-powered and quick-scoring. Central Florida ranks sixth in the nation with an average of 43 points per game and fourth at 536.6 yards. The Knights converted 64 of their 79 scoring drives this year in less than three minutes, with 20 of those lasting fewer than 60 seconds.

Killins was one of four UCF running backs to record over 445 yards this season, finishing second on the team with 629. Otis Anderson led the way with 665 yards, while Bentavious Thompson (530 yards) topped the Knights with eight rushing touchdowns. Greg McRae missed three games due to injury, but still managed to run for six scores and 449 yards to increase his career average per carry to 7.3, the best in school history.

Despite their strong ground attack, the Knights are not guaranteed to cover the UCF vs. Marshall spread in Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 2019.

The Thundering Herd have posted 71 wins against FBS teams under Doc Holliday, eclipsing the mark for most by a coach set from 1996-2004 by Bob Pruett. Holliday secured the record behind a strong performance against FIU by Knox, who posted his sixth 100-yard performance of the year with 146. The redshirt sophomore has been a major threat during his career thus far, with an average of 109.5 yards per game over 17 contests.

So who wins Marshall vs. UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marshall vs. UCF spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.