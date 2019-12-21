2019 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line, spread: UCF vs. Marshall picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 10,000 times.
The UCF Knights attempt to end the season with six wins in their final seven games when they face the Marshall Thundering Herd in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl on Monday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Knights (9-3) are coming off their 34th victory in 38 contests, a 34-7 rout of South Florida on Nov. 29. Central Florida is riding an eight-game winning streak versus Marshall and is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine meetings.
The Knights are 17.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 61.5 in the latest Central Florida vs. Marshall odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any UCF vs. Marshall picks of your own.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has analyzed UCF vs. Marshall from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can go to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for UCF vs. Marshall:
- UCF vs. Marshall spread: Knights -17.5
- UCF vs. Marshall over-under: 61.5 points
- UCF vs. Marshall money line: Knights -890, Thundering Herd +580
- UCF: RB Adrian Killins Jr. is averaging 7.2 yards per carry
- MAR: RB Brenden Knox has exactly half of the team's 488 rushing attempts
The model knows that the Knights possess an offense that is high-powered and quick-scoring. Central Florida ranks sixth in the nation with an average of 43 points per game and fourth at 536.6 yards. The Knights converted 64 of their 79 scoring drives this year in less than three minutes, with 20 of those lasting fewer than 60 seconds.
Killins was one of four UCF running backs to record over 445 yards this season, finishing second on the team with 629. Otis Anderson led the way with 665 yards, while Bentavious Thompson (530 yards) topped the Knights with eight rushing touchdowns. Greg McRae missed three games due to injury, but still managed to run for six scores and 449 yards to increase his career average per carry to 7.3, the best in school history.
Despite their strong ground attack, the Knights are not guaranteed to cover the UCF vs. Marshall spread in Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 2019.
The Thundering Herd have posted 71 wins against FBS teams under Doc Holliday, eclipsing the mark for most by a coach set from 1996-2004 by Bob Pruett. Holliday secured the record behind a strong performance against FIU by Knox, who posted his sixth 100-yard performance of the year with 146. The redshirt sophomore has been a major threat during his career thus far, with an average of 109.5 yards per game over 17 contests.
So who wins Marshall vs. UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marshall vs. UCF spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
App. St. vs. UAB, New Orleans Bowl pick
The Mountaineers will look to cap off their dream season in style
-
2019 bowl picks, odds, sims, best bets
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
2019 Cure Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Cure Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Wash. vs. Boise St., Las Vegas Bowl pick
The Huskies and Broncos will square off Saturday night in Sin City
-
FIU vs. Arkansas St., Cameilla Bowl pick
The Sun Belt and Conference USA will square off in Montgomery
-
Liberty vs. Georgia So., Cure Bowl pick
A clash of offensive styles should make this one of the most entertaining games of the day
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Arkansas State vs. FIU live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arkansas State vs. FIU football game