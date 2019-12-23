2019 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line, spread: UCF vs. Marshall picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 roll

The Marshall Thundering Herd seek their eighth consecutive bowl victory when they square off against the UCF Knights on Monday in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Marshall (8-4) extended its streak last year with a 38-20 victory over South Florida in this game. The Thundering Herd, who have covered the spread in each of their last seven bowl appearances, are 12-3 overall in these contests and haven't lost one since falling to Cincinnati in the 2004 Fort Worth Bowl. UCF (9-3), which is 4-0 against the spread in its last four against Conference-USA teams, is looking to extend its winning streak against Marshall to nine games.

The Knights are 15.5-point favorites, down two from the opener, while the over-under is 59 in the latest Central Florida vs. Marshall odds after the total opened at 61.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any UCF vs. Marshall picks.

UCF vs. Marshall spread: Knights -15.5

UCF vs. Marshall over-under: 59 points

UCF vs. Marshall money line: Knights -691, Thundering Herd +482

UCF: RB Adrian Killins Jr. is averaging 7.2 yards per carry

MAR: RB Brenden Knox has exactly half of the team's 488 rushing attempts

The model knows the Knights have registered 40 victories over the last four seasons, the highest four-year total in school history. With a win over Marshall, they will have their first stretch of three consecutive seasons with double-digits in wins. UCF has recorded both a rushing and passing touchdown in 38 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 3,393 yards this season, a school record for a freshman and the fifth-most on the Knights' all-time single-season list. Gabriel has thrown 27 touchdowns, the fourth-most in a campaign by a Knight, while his 15.28 yards per completion rank fifth in the country. He has made at least one scoring toss in each of his first 12 games, the longest such streak in school history.

The Thundering Herd thrive when their ground game is clicking, as they are 7-1 straight-up when amassing at least 170 yards. Knox, who earned Conference-USA's MVP honors, has rushed for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns during his sophomore season. Marshall is hoping the running back will help it improve to 4-0 in this event, as it also was victorious when it was known as the Beef 'O' Brady's Bowl in 2011 and the St. Petersburg Bowl four years later.

Marshall's defense boasts a pair of players that reached triple-digit tackles this season. Junior Tavante Beckett led Conference-USA with 114, while fellow linebacker Omari Cobb notched 107 during his senior campaign. Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Green threw for 2,265 yards while also running for 281 and four touchdowns.

