2019 Hawaii Bowl odds, line, spread: BYU vs. Hawaii picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Hawaii vs. BYU game 10,000 times.
Two longtime rivals, the BYU Cougars and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, reunite on Christmas Eve when they square off in the 2019 Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The Cougars and Rainbow Warriors have played 32 times since the series began in 1930, but the Hawaii Bowl marks the first bowl meeting between the teams. BYU (7-5) has won five of its last six games and boasts victories this season over two ranked teams, USC and Boise State. But the Cougars are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite.
Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET. The Cougars are two-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 64. Before making any Hawaii vs. BYU picks or 2019 Hawaii Bowl predictions of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now the model has dialed in on the SoFi Hawai'i Bowl and BYU vs. Hawaii. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a very strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in 70 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Hawaii:
- BYU vs. Hawaii spread: Cougars -2
- BYU vs. Hawaii over-under: 64 points
- BYU vs. Hawaii money line: BYU -130, Hawaii +110
- BYU: Offense has averaged 520.6 yards per game over the last five games
- HAW: Sixth in the country in passing offense (325.9 yards per game)
The model knows that the Cougars offense found their groove at the end of the season. In the team's last five games, BYU boasted the nation's No. 8 offense (520.6 yards per game), No. 13 passing offense (323.0 yards per game) and No. 34 rushing offense (197.6 yards per game). By comparison, over the first seven games of the season, the Cougars averaged 380.1 total yards, 258.9 passing yards and 121.3 rushing yards.
In addition, BYU has owned the series against Hawaii recently. The Cougars have beaten the Rainbow Warriors five straight times and 11 times in the last 12 games, including once in each of the past two years. BYU prevailed, 30-20, in 2017 at Aloha Stadium and 49-23 last season in Provo, Utah.
Even so, the Cougars are no guarantee to cover the BYU vs. Hawaii spread in the Hawaii Bowl 2019.
The Rainbow Warriors feature a dangerous receiving corps. The team has three players -- Cedric Byrd II (1,068 receiving yards), Jared Smart (987) and JoJo Ward (925) -- who could finish the season with 1,000 receiving yards. Only five teams in FBS history have had three 1,000-yard receivers in a season.
In addition, Hawaii has shown the ability to run the ball effectively this season. The Rainbow Warriors average 143.4 rushing yards per game, the highest in the Run & Shoot era (1999-2011 and 2018-19). This season, Hawaii topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games, the longest such streak since 1994, when the program was running the triple option.
So who wins Hawaii vs. BYU in the Hawaii Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawaii vs. BYU spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.
