2019 Hawaii Bowl odds, line, spread: BYU vs. Hawaii picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 roll

The BYU Cougars will try to win their third straight bowl game when they take on a former conference rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, in the 2019 Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday. The Cougars (7-5) have won their last two bowls: the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl against Wyoming and the 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Western Michigan. This season, BYU has won five of its last six games, but is 0-6 against the spread in its last six games as a favorite. Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors (9-5) are coming off a loss to Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game. Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are two-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under is 64 after the total opened at 62.5. Before making any Hawaii vs. BYU picks or 2019 Hawaii Bowl predictions of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on the SoFi Hawai'i Bowl and BYU vs. Hawaii. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a very strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in 70 percent of simulations. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Hawaii:

BYU vs. Hawaii spread: Cougars -2

BYU vs. Hawaii over-under: 64 points

BYU vs. Hawaii money line: BYU -130, Hawaii +110

BYU: Offense has averaged 520.6 yards per game over the last five games

HAW: Sixth in the country in passing offense (325.9 yards per game)

The model knows the Cougars have a playmaking defense to thwart Hawaii's passing attack. BYU ranks No. 9 in the country in interceptions this season with 15. Ten different Cougars have recorded interceptions, including Payton Wilgar with three and Isaiah Kaufusi, Kavika Fonua and Dayan Ghanwoloku with two.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Cougars' defense has excelled at limiting big plays. BYU has allowed just 37 plays of 20 yards or more this season, ranking No. 6 nationally. Of the 37 plays, 28 have come via the pass, ranking No. 10 nationally.

Even so, the Cougars are no guarantee to cover the BYU vs. Hawaii spread in the Hawaii Bowl 2019.

The Rainbow Warriors feature a dangerous receiving corps. The team has three players -- Cedric Byrd II (1,068 receiving yards), Jared Smart (987) and JoJo Ward (925) -- who could finish the season with 1,000 receiving yards. Only five teams in FBS history have had three 1,000-yard receivers in a season.

In addition, Hawaii has shown the ability to run the ball effectively this season. The Rainbow Warriors average 143.4 rushing yards per game, the highest in the Run & Shoot era (1999-2011 and 2018-19). This season, Hawaii topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games, the longest such streak since 1994, when the program was running the triple option.

So who wins Hawaii vs. BYU in the Hawaii Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawaii vs. BYU spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.