2019 Holiday Bowl odds, line, spread: USC vs. Iowa picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

The No. 22 USC Trojans will look to continue their success against the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes when they meet Friday in the 2019 Holiday Bowl. The Trojans (8-4) are 7-2 all-time against the Hawkeyes (9-3), including a 38-17 win in the 2003 Orange Bowl, while Iowa will be looking for its third straight bowl win. Iowa defeated Mississippi State in last year's Outback Bowl.

Kickoff from SDCCU Stadium in San Diego is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Iowa vs. USC picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Iowa. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Iowa vs. USC:

USC vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -2.5

USC vs. Iowa over-under: 52 points

USC vs. Iowa money line: Trojans +106, Hawkeyes -128

USC: Covered the spread in final three games of the season

IOWA: 5-3-1 against the spread when favored

The model knows Iowa finished the regular season on a hot streak, winning three straight and five of six. Of the Hawkeyes' three losses, two were on the road and all three were by seven points or fewer to ranked teams: No. 19 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State and No. 13 Wisconsin. They also defeated No. 8 Minnesota.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley helps power the Iowa offense and leads the team in passing, completing 219-of-372 attempts for 2,738 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, Stanley has thrown 66 TD passes. He started the season with back-to-back three touchdown performances against Miami (Ohio) and Rutgers and added a 308-yard passing game against Illinois.

But just because the Hawkeyes have made life miserable for the opposition all season does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Iowa spread in the Holiday Bowl 2019.

That's because the Trojans have also been red-hot, reeling off three consecutive wins and five of six. USC, which is 2-3 against ranked opponents, suffered its last loss on Nov. 2 against No. 7 Oregon. Of the Trojans' four losses, three were to ranked teams (No. 17 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame, Oregon) as well as an overtime loss to BYU.

Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was forced into the starting role due to an injury to sophomore starter JT Daniels in the season opener, has had a steady season, completing 260-of-362 passes for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has thrown for four TD passes in the last three games and four of five. Against UCLA in the regular-season finale, Slovis completed 37-of-47 passes for 515 yards. In his final three games, he passed for more than 1,300 yards.

So who wins Iowa vs. Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. USC spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.