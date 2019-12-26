2019 Independence Bowl odds, line: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech picks, optimal predictions from expert who's 12-3

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will try to win their sixth straight bowl game when they take on the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday in the 2019 Independence Bowl. The game takes place at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. The five-game bowl winning streak by the Bulldogs (9-3) is tied with Wisconsin's for the longest in the country, and Tech is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven bowl games. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (6-6) will try to avoid ending the season on a three-game losing streak. They finished in a three-way tie for third in the Coastal Division of the ACC, and kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes are seven-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Louisiana Tech odds after the line opened at 7.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Miami vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Hurricanes -7

Miami vs. Louisiana Tech over-under: 48.5 points

Miami vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Hurricanes -268, Bulldogs +217

MIA: Gregory Rousseau ranks second in the country in sacks per game (1.17)

LT: QB J'Mar Smith leads Conference USA in passing yards per game (281.4)

Fornelli knows that Miami's Gregory Rousseau is a dominant pass-rusher. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman leads the ACC and is tied for second in the country with 14 sacks this season. He also leads the conference with 18 tackles for loss. For his breakout season, Rousseau was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a second-team All-American.

In addition, Fornelli has factored in that Miami (Fla.) has a huge edge in special teams. The Hurricanes rank No. 9 in the country in punt returns (14.0 yards per return). Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech is the fifth-worst team in net punting in the country, averaging 34.2 yards per punt.

Even so, the Hurricanes are no guarantee to cover the Miami vs. Louisiana Tech spread in the Independence Bowl 2019.

Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith will be one of the most talented quarterbacks Miami has faced all season. The senior had a career year, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,814 yards and 17 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and added another 230 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. For his efforts, Smith was named Conference USA's Offensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have lacked efficiency at quarterback all season. The team has shuffled signal-callers, and none has been effective. The lack of consistent play at the position has contributed to Miami's average of just 27.8 points per game, which ranks just 74th in the country.

