2019 Independence Bowl odds, line: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech picks, predictions from expert who's 12-3

The Miami Hurricanes will try to avoid ending the season on a three-game losing streak when they take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2019 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The Hurricanes (6-6) enter the bowl having lost consecutive games to Florida International and Duke, both on the road. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (9-3) are looking for the program's first 10-win season since it joined the FBS in 1989. They are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven bowl games. Thursday's kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes are six-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.

Miami vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Hurricanes -6

Miami vs. Louisiana Tech over-under: 50 points

Miami vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Hurricanes -231, Bulldogs +187

MIA: Gregory Rousseau ranks second in the country in sacks per game (1.17)

LT: QB J'Mar Smith leads Conference USA in passing yards per game (281.4)

Fornelli knows that Miami (Fl.) has an elite edge rusher in Gregory Rousseau. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt freshman leads the ACC and is tied for second in the country with 14 sacks this season. He also leads the conference and is tied for eighth in the nation with 18 tackles for loss.

In addition, Fornelli has taken into account that the Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the ACC. They ranked second in the conference in scoring defense (20.8 points per game) and third in total defense (307.6 yards per game). Led by Rousseau, they ranked second in the ACC and sixth in the country in sacks per game (3.58).

Even so, the Hurricanes are no guarantee to cover the Miami vs. Louisiana Tech spread in the Independence Bowl 2019.

The Bulldogs have excelled in bowl games recently. They've won their last five bowls (all since 2014) and are 6-1 in their last seven. The average score in the last five bowls is 42-23. By contrast, Miami is 1-8 in its last nine bowl appearances.

In addition, Louisiana Tech has been winning the turnover battle all season. The team has forced 23 takeaways this season, the second most in Conference USA. The Bulldogs' plus-five turnover margin ranks second in the conference.

