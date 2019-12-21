2019 Las Vegas Bowl odds, line: Washington vs. Boise State picks, best predictions from expert who's 7-1

The Washington Huskies attempt to avenge their loss to the No. 18 Boise State Broncos seven years ago when the teams meet again in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from Sam Boyd Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Washington (7-5) dropped a 28-26 decision to Boise State in this event in 2012, recovering from a 15-point deficit to take the lead before losing on a late field goal. The Huskies, who are playing their final game under departing coach Chris Petersen, hope to break a skid in bowl games that reached three with last year's 28-23 setback against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Boise State (12-1) is riding a six-game winning streak after defeating Hawaii 31-10 on Dec. 7 to claim its fourth Mountain West Conference title.

The Broncos, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six bowl games as underdogs, are appearing in one for the 18th straight year and own a 4-0 record in this event. The Huskies are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5 in the latest Boise State vs. Washington odds. Before finalizing your Washington vs. Boise State picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is having another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for Washington, hitting on seven of his last eight picks involving the Huskies. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has locked in on Washington vs. Boise State in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Boise State vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Boise State spread: Huskies -3.5

Washington vs. Boise State over-under: 47.5 points

Washington vs. Boise State money line: Huskies -132, Broncos +128

UW: RB Salvon Ahmed finished with exactly 1,000 yards rushing

BSU: RB George Holani led the team with nine touchdowns

Nagel has considered that that Jacob Eason had a solid first season with the Huskies after transferring from Georgia. The junior quarterback completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Eason, who recorded threw three or more TD passes five times, has registered the eighth-highest yardage total in school history.

One of Eason's favorite targets is Aaron Fuller, who made 54 catches for 673 yards and a career-high six touchdowns this season. The senior has 154 receptions and 2,022 yards, putting him in seventh place on Washington's all-time list in both categories. Hunter Bryant, who will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft, also plays a major role in the Huskies' passing game as he made 52 catches for a team-high 825 yards -- the second-highest single-season totals by a tight end in school history.

Even so, the Huskies are no guarantee to cover the Washington vs. Boise State spread in the Las Vegas Bowl 2019.

The Broncos are looking to post 13 wins for the first time since 2009 after topping Hawaii 31-10 on Dec. 7 to capture their fourth Mountain West Conference crown. They possess a solid ground attack and have spread things around as five different players have recorded 100-yard rushing performances and 11 have run for a touchdown.

Senior Jaylon Henderson has started Boise State's last four games after beginning the season as the third-string quarterback. He was impressive against Hawaii, throwing a pair of 36-yard touchdown passes in a 53-second span late in the second quarter while also running for a score in the triumph. Henderson has completed 77-of-121 attempts for 944 yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions in his starts, all of which resulted in victories.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning under, and he's also identified a critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Boise State vs. Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Boise State spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit seven of his last eight picks on the Huskies, and find out.