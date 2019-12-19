2019 Las Vegas Bowl odds, line: Washington vs. Boise State picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1

The Washington Huskies look to send coach Chris Petersen out a winner when they face the 18th-ranked Boise State Broncos in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from Sam Boyd Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Petersen will coach his final game for Washington (7-5) after guiding the Huskies for the last six seasons, leading them to a pair of Pac-12 championships and their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Boise State (12-1) posted a 31-10 victory over Hawaii to capture its fourth Mountain West Conference title and has covered in seven straight games as an underdog.

Washington vs. Boise State spread: Huskies -3.5

Washington vs. Boise State over-under: 49.5 points

Washington vs. Boise State money line: Huskies -132, Broncos +128

UW: RB Salvon Ahmed finished with exactly 1,000 yards rushing

BSU: RB George Holani led the team with nine touchdowns

Nagel knows that Petersen has ties to Boise State, which he coached from 2006-13 and led to a 28-26 victory over Washington in the 2012 Las Vegas Bowl. Petersen has guided the Huskies to a bowl game for the 10th consecutive season, the longest current streak among Pac-12 teams.

The Huskies, who will be coached by current defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake next year, have had considerable success against Mountain West teams. Washington is 30-12 against the conference, but split its two all-time meetings with Boise State. However, the Huskies have covered the spread in all four of those matchups.

Even so, the Huskies are no guarantee to cover the Washington vs. Boise State spread in the Las Vegas Bowl 2019.

That's because the Broncos have been the highest-scoring team in the nation since 2000, averaging 39 points per contest. Boise State has posted its 22nd consecutive winning season, the longest active streak in the country, and recorded eight comeback victories this year, tying Memphis for most in the nation. The Broncos are just 12-14 against Pac-12 teams, but have won five of their last six.

Boise State's ground game appears to be in good hands for the next few years. Holani has had a steady freshman season, registering three 100-yard performances and three games with multiple touchdowns. He also is 21 yards away from giving the Broncos a 1,000-yard rusher for the 11th consecutive campaign.

