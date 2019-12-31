2019 Liberty Bowl odds, line: Navy vs. Kansas State picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 run

Teams with recent bowl success clash when the Kansas State Wildcats take on the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen in the 2019 Liberty Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Wildcats (8-4) tied for third at 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference with Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State, while the Midshipmen (10-2) tied for first with Memphis at 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference West Division. The game from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET. Kansas State defeated UCLA 35-17 in the 2017 Cactus Bowl, while Navy beat Virginia 49-7 in the 2017 Military Bowl.

The Midshipmen are favored by three-points in the latest Navy vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Kansas State vs. Navy picks of your own, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Kansas State. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Navy vs. Kansas State:

Navy vs. Kansas State spread: Navy -3

Navy vs. Kansas State over-under: 53 points

Navy vs. Kansas State money line: Navy -144, Kansas State +122

NAVY: Averaging 363.7 rushing yards per game

KSU: Allowing 21.5 points per game

Why Navy can cover

The model knows this is Navy's second Liberty Bowl and first since 1981. The Midshipmen are making their 24th bowl appearance and the 15th in 17 years. Navy has won four of its last five bowl games and coach Ken Niumatalolo's five bowl victories are the most in school history. The Midshipmen are 4-0 against the spread in their last four bowl games as a favorite.

Senior quarterback Malcolm Perry continues to be a dual threat, leading Navy in passing and rushing. Perry has completed 43-of-79 passes for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed 267 times for 1,804 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in 10 of Navy's 12 games.

Why Kansas State can cover

But just because the Midshipmen are tough to stop on the ground, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Navy vs. Kansas State spread in the Liberty Bowl 2019.

Kansas State is one of just 22 teams in the nation to advance to at least nine bowl games this decade, including one of four in the Big 12 (Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State). Since the Big 12's inception in 1996, the Wildcats rank third in the league in wins with 118, trailing only Oklahoma (153) and Texas (133). Plus, Kansas State is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games after allowing fewer than 20 points in its previous contest.

Senior running back James Gilbert is the Wildcats' top back, rushing 133 times for 698 yards and six touchdowns. He's had three 100-plus rushing games this season, including a 13-carry, 105-yard, one touchdown performance against Oklahoma on Oct. 26. For his career, Gilbert has carried 736 times for 3,504 yards and 36 touchdowns.

So who wins Navy vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Kansas State spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.